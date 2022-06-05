Waste, litter, and scrap tire grant applications accepted July 13 to Aug. 24

LINCOLN – Grants for 2023 for the Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive, Litter Reduction and Recycling and Scrap Tire programs can be submitted between July 13 and Aug. 24, (4 p.m. CST). The grant term will be Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023.

Grant decisions will be announced in December 2022. An estimated $3 million will be available for litter grants and $4.5 million for waste grant awards.

A technical guide with instruction on how to use the Waste and Litter grant application software can be found at: http://dee.ne.gov/publica.nsf/pages/WAS066

The link to the application is: http://ecmp.nebraska.gov/DEE-WGS/. See the technical guide for instructions.

Eligible grant projects include, but are not limited to the following.

Waste reduction and recycling incentive grants

- Recycling systems and equipment – Equipment used in integrated solid waste programs and projects, such as balers, shredders, densifiers, and trucks/trailers to collect recyclables

- Food and yard waste composting – brush chippers, tub grinders, compost turners, and compost screens

- Household hazardous waste, electronic waste, and pharmaceutical collection events

- School chemical cleanouts

- Market development for recycled materials

- Deconstruction of abandoned buildings owned by the city/county (available to cities of the first class, cities of the second class, villages, and counties of five thousand or fewer population)

Scrap tire grants

- 50% reimbursement of crumb rubber for rubber modified asphalt, manufacturing, landscaping, or playground mulch

- 25% reimbursement of mats or tiles for playgrounds, poured-in-place playground surfaces, athletic tracks, and artificial turf football, soccer, and baseball fields

- 100% reimbursement of the cost of scrap tire cleanup events (political subdivisions, only)

- 50% reimbursement of capital costs for processing, manufacturing, collection, and transporting scrap tires

- Cost-sharing for civil engineering uses ($20/ton)

Litter Reduction and Recycling Grants:

- Public Education – funding to promote recycling and litter reduction awareness through educational activities and programs

- Cleanup – funding for cleanup activities on public spaces and roadways

- Recycling – funding for equipment and operating expenses

Illegal dumpsite cleanup program

- Available year-round to political subdivisions for illegal dumpsites along a road right-of-way. There are no deadlines for applications. The applications are currently received on paper.

For more information, or to discuss a project contact

ndee.wastegrants@nebraska.gov, Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grants at 402-471-3457, Scrap Tire Grants at 402-471-2480, Litter Reduction and Recycling Grants at 402-471-4242 and Illegal Dumpsite Cleanup Grants at 402-471-3457.