Warriors put together solid showing at Waverly Invite

WAVERLY- It was another day full of personal best for the Wahoo boys and girls track teams at the Waverly Invite held on April 11. In total, 23 different Warriors on the boys and girls sides had their best performances to date.

As a team, Wahoo had two first place finishes at a very competitive invite that featured some of the best schools in track in Class B. They came from Benji Nelson who won the triple jump with a mark of 42-06 and Carson Lavaley who was the champion in the discus with a toss of 160-01.

Earning second place finishes were Curtis Swahn in the long jump and Zach Fox in the 110 meter hurdles. Swahn jumped 20-10.75 to get silver and Fox clocked a 15.57 in the 110 hurdles and a 41.30 in the 300 hurdles to get third. Both times were personal best for Fox.

In the shot put, Lavaley was also able to bring home a medal with a fourth place finish. He set a personal record in the event with a heave of 48-05.50.

Michael Robinson was the top pole vaulter for Wahoo in Waverly. He came in eighth place after clearing 11-08.

Sam Edmonds and Swahn continue to have good showings in the 100 meter dash for Wahoo. Coming in fourth place overall in a time of 11.44 was Edmonds and Swahn ran an 11.66 and got seventh.

Getting sixth place in the 200 and 400 meter dashes for Wahoo were seniors Malachi Bordovsky and Waylon Sherman. Sherman finished in a time of 23.38 in the 200 and Malachi Bordovsky set a personal record in the 400 meter dash by clocking a 53.18.

On top of the solid showing in the 400, Malachi Bordovsky also got fourth in the 300 meter hurdles in another personal record time of 41.35.

Coming in right behind Fox in the 110 meter hurdles was William Nielson. He got third place overall and broke the tape in a time of 16.93.

Getting seventh in the 1,600 meter run and also breaking the five minute barrier in the event was Kyle Babst. He ended up clocking a 4:55.60.

All three relays for the Warriors boys took home third place. The 4x100 Meter Relay Team of Swahn, Josh Edmonds, Sam Edmonds, and Sherman ran a 44.46, Fox, Malachi Bordovksy, Garrett Grandgenett, and Sam Edmonds ran a 3:35.32 in the 4x400, and Andrew Waido, Silas Shellito, Babst, and Smart clocked an 8:51.64 in the 4x800.

On the girls side, Mya Emerson and Sarah Kolterman had the top two finishes for the Warriors. Emerson got sixth in the high jump by clearing 4-08 and Kolterman got seventh by also clearing 4-08.

Finishing just outside the top ten in the shot put and discus for the Warriors was Kylee Kenning and Ava Lausterer. Kenning got 12th place in the discus with a throw of 92-00 and Lausterer took 13th place with a throw of 29-10.25.

Tabitha Cooney was the only competitor for Wahoo in the triple jump. Her jump of 29-06 was good enough to get her 17th place.

On the track, Lillie Harris had the best finish for the Warriors. She got 15th place in the 400 meter run in a personal best time of 1:07.85.

Kadee Johnson was the top finisher and got 24th for Wahoo in the 100 meter dash with her best time of the season in 14.01. Taking 26th place was Tabitha Cooney who ran a 14.95 and got 28th.

Both running personal best times in the 200 meter dash was Lillie Harris and Megan Robinson. Harris got 26th in a time of 30.05 and Robinson clocked a 31.04 and got 29th place.

This week Wahoo will be at their home invite on April 14. The meet is set to start at 2 p.m.