Warriors dismantle Crimson Pride and Cardinals on the road

CRETE- It was a strong start to the week for the Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran baseball team as they took care of business in a 16-4 victory over Crete on April 4 and then a 15-3 win against Omaha Roncalli Catholic both on the road. The Warriors were able to once again get the bats going on April 8 at home, but in the end, lost to Class B No. 6 Elkhorn North 14-9.

The game between Crete and W/BN/LL ended up being a 10 run rule after five innings, despite the score only being 6-2 in favor of the Warriors going to the fifth. It was at that point that W/BN/LL was able to capitalize by plating 10 runs.

Early on the Cardinals were able to take a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first after getting two baserunners and then hitting a double.

It didn’t take long for the Warriors to respond with three runs in the top of the second.

Crete helped W/BN/LL load the bases by making an error in the field and then walking two straight batters. With two outs, Conor Booth was hit by a pitch and Alex Ohnoutka was walked bringing in two runs. Seth Williams would give the Warriors a 3-2 lead when he stole home on a passed ball.

Once again errors by the Cardinals created another bases loaded situation for W/BN/LL in the top of the fourth. They would take advantage of the opportunity with Trenton Barry doubling to center and driving in two runs.

Later in the inning with the bases juiced again, a walk by Crete brought in Barry and pushed the Warriors lead up to 6-2.

The wheels completely came off for the Cardinals pitching staff in the top of the fifth with two hit batters and an error that loaded the bases. After taking one strike and three balls Ohnoutka was hit driving in Avery Wieting.

Coming up to the plate next was Barry who made what was already an impressive day better, with a grand slam to center field increasing W/BN/LL advantage out to 11-2.

The last five runs of the inning were driven in on a single by Storm Portsche to center that scored two, a double to right field by Joseph Klein that scored one, a groundout by Booth to the shortstop that brought in one, and then Ohnoutka doubled to left scoring the final run.

Crete was able to get two runs back in the bottom half of the inning, but at that point, it wasn’t enough to overcome the damage the Warriors had already inflicted.

Finishing with two hits and five RBIs in the win was Barry. Ohnoutka had two hits and three RBIs, Portsche had one hit and two runs driven in, Klein had one hit and one RBI, and Jackson Masek had no hits and one RBI.

Aiden Lofgren pitched five innings with three earned runs given up, three strikeouts, and picked up the win as well.

Against Omaha Roncalli on April 5, W/BN/LL was able to take control of the game early with six runs in the top of the first.

The Crimson Pride walked the first two batters of the inning and then Barry hit a home run to center making it a 3-0 ball game. A groundout to second by Portsche and a two run homer to right field by Williams gave the Warriors a six run advantage.

Another run was tacked on by W/BN/LL in the top of the second when Carson Oerman was able to single on a line drive to center field.

With a 7-2 edge in the top of the fourth, Barry was able to lead off the inning with a double to left. He was driven in by Masek who also double to center and then he was eventually brought home by a single to right by Portsche putting the Warriors up 9-2.

Leading 11-2 in the top of the sixth, W/BN/LL was able to get their first three batters of the inning to reach safely. A fly out to right by Ohnoutka scored one run and Owen Hancock drove in the final three runs of the game on a double to right field.

Coming through with four RBIs in the win for the Warriors was Hancock. Barry drove in three runs, Oerman, Portsche, and Willams all had two RBIs, and Masek and Ohnoutka finished with one run driven in.

Pitching six innings with six strikeouts and picking up the victory was Portsche.

In the final game of the week for Wahoo/BN/LL, they took on Elkhorn North at home on April 8. The Warriors were able to outhit the Wolves 15 to 11, but in the end, fell by five runs.

It was a 7-2 game heading to the bottom of the third inning when W/BN/LL was able to stage a comeback with four runs.

The inning started with Ohnoutka and Barry singling to left field to give the Warriors two baserunners. Back-to-back singles by Hancock and Oerman to right and left field drove in both Ohnoutka and Barry and made the score 7-4.

After Portsche was walked, Williams ended up singling to center field scoring Hancock and Oerman and trimming the deficit even further down for W/BN/LL to 7-6.

In the bottom of the sixth and seventh, the Warriors were able to plate three more runs which helped tie the game at 9-9 and send the game to extra innings. The runs came off a double by Oerman to left and a single by Portsche to left in the sixth and then Hancock drove in Booth at third with a sac fly to center in the seventh.

The Wolves were able to take control of the game in the top of the eighth with four singles that plated five runs. W/BN/LL had one last at bat to make something happen but were struck out in order.

Hancock and Oerman both had three RBIs in the contest. Coming through with two runs driven in was Williams and Portsche had one RBI for the Warriors.

Brennan Tarzian went four innings and had one strikeout against Elkhorn North. Ryan Bokelmann pitched two innings and had four strikeouts and Eli Johnston went two innings and had one strikeout.

This week W/BN/LL played in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament. They beat Plattsmouth 13-1 in their first game on April 11 to move on to a showdown with Ralston on April 12. The complete results from the tournament can be found in next week’s paper.