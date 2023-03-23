SEWARD – The Wahoo boys track and field team opened the season with a third place team finish at the Concordia Invitational on March 16. The Warriors were led by first place finishes by Zach Fox in the 60 meter hurdles, Benji Nelson in the triple jump victory and a win by the 1600 meter relay team.

Blair won the meet with 72 points, followed by Aurora with 65 and Wahoo with 62.

Fox set a personal best to win the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 8.54 seconds. William Nielsen also set a personal best with a time of 9.26 seconds to take fourth place.

Fox was also a member of the first-place 1600 meter relay team that crossed the finish line in 3.43.54. The relay team also included Sam Edmonds, Brandon Greenfield and Noah Bordovsky.

Nelson’s leap of 42-10 earned him first place in the triple jump.

Dominek Rohleder tossed the shot put 45-5.75 to take second place for the Warriors.

The 3200 meter relay team of Caden Smart, Logan Kleffner, Calvin Babst and Kyle Babst took third place with a time of 9:00.22.

Fourth place in the 60 meter dash went to Sam Edmonds, who ran the race in 4.32 seconds. Sam Edmonds also earned fourth place with a leap of 20.5.75 in the long jump, a personal best for Edmonds. Kip Brigham jumped 19.9-9.75 for fifth place.

Kyle Babst’s 4:53.01 in the 1600 meter run was a personal best and qualified him for a sixth place ribbon.

The Warriors will travel to Ashland on March 25 for the Ashland-Greenwood Invitational, which starts at 10 a.m.

Other Results:

60 M Dash – Kip Brigham 7.55, Brandon Greenfield 7.82

400 M Dash – Peyton Hurt 56.63, Avery Wieting 58.86, Gabe Harris 1:00.33

1600 M Run – Chase Peterson 5:23.9, Madden Dwerlkotte 5:33.83

800 M Run – Logan Kleffner 2:20.15, Ales Adamec 2:20.7, Logan Lihs 2:32.12

200 M Dash – Kip Brigham 25.0, Avery Wieting 25.41, Alex Borchers 26.37

Shot Put – Jake Scanlon 45-3.5, Eli Shada 39-6

Pole Vault – Caden Smart 9-0

High Jump – Garrett Grandgenett 5-6, Alex Borchers 5-6, Sawyer Lavaley 5-0