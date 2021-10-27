Wahoo to install electric vehicle charging station

WAHOO – Wahoo is charging into the future.
Wahoo Utilities will install an electric vehicle charging station soon near a main intersection in the community.
The Wahoo City Council approved on Sept. 28 a plan by the Board of Public Works to the fast charger.
The charging station will be located in city right-of-way property on Maple Street just south of 12th Street, according to Ryan Hurst, Wahoo Utilities general manager.
The project will be funded almost entirely by Nebraska Public Power District. Wahoo Utilities is a wholesale customer of NPPD. That partnership allows Wahoo Utilities to take advantage of NPPD programs like Energywise, which promotes the reduction of energy use by offering incentives for residential and commercial customers.
Part of the incentive program encourages the use of electric vehicles. Hurst said the charging station will facilitate the use of electric vehicles in Wahoo.
Wahoo was identified as a community in need of an electric vehicle charging station. This will be the first one available to the public in the county seat, and just the second one in the county. Ashland installed a charging station at a city-owned parking lot near downtown in 2017.
The cost of Wahoo’s first electric vehicle charging station will be low, as the utility department is taking advantage of NPPD’s Energywise incentive program to fund 90% of the project, Hurst said. Wahoo Utilities will pay for the other 10%. The estimated price tag for the project is $140,000.
Hurst said they chose the location, which is very close to two existing gas stations, because of the proximity to other businesses.
The planned station can charge an electric vehicle from “empty” to “full” in about 30 minutes. The average charge will take 15 to 20 minutes, Hurst said.
“They’ll be able to stop through Wahoo and get a quick charge,” said Al Grandgenett, a member of the Board of Public Works for nearly a decade.
During that time, the drivers and their passengers may want to explore the city. Near the charging station, they can find places to eat and shop.
“We like this location to support local businesses,” said Hurst.
Having an electric charging station in Wahoo will bring new visitors to the community. Drivers of electric vehicles have to plan out their route to include charging stations if they are on a long drive. With Wahoo’s charging station on their radar, they will be sure to stop
in the city.
“It puts us on the map for that,” Grandgenett said.
The charging station can also be an economic development driver for Wahoo.
“It looks good in the community,” Hurst said. “It shows you’re forward-thinking.”
Wahoo can benefit from other forward-thinking communities in Nebraska. NPPD has installed similar charging stations in Norfolk and York.
“We’re not having to start from scratch,” Hurst said. “We’re building off of their experiences.”
Grandgenett helped spearhead the plan to bring a charging station to Wahoo. With the grants available through NPPD, the project was feasible.
“When it economically makes sense to me, it’s hard not to do it,” he said.
Grandgenett also believes the charging station will put Wahoo “a little bit ahead” of other communities as electric vehicles become more and more popular.
“Someday, not real soon, all cars will be electric,” he said.
Hurst said they are hop-ing the charging station is installed this fall, but if not, it will be set up in the spring.
“The latest it will be is spring of next year,” he said.
The single charging station can provide electricity for two vehicles at one time. The fees are based on a per minute charge.
Comparisons of electric to gasoline-powered vehicles show that using electricity to fuel your car or truck can be beneficial.
“It’ll be cheaper to charge and run it than it is for gasoline,” Hurst said.
For now, this is the only charging station planned for Wahoo. The next step in promoting electric vehicles is to help residents install the infrastructure needed to have a charging station in their home. Hurst is working with the city to establish building codes for these projects.
Hurst said NPPD’s Energywise program also provides grants for homeowners for such projects.
