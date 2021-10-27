Wahoo to install electric vehicle charging station

WAHOO – Wahoo is charging into the future.

Wahoo Utilities will install an electric vehicle charging station soon near a main intersection in the community.

The Wahoo City Council approved on Sept. 28 a plan by the Board of Public Works to the fast charger.

The charging station will be located in city right-of-way property on Maple Street just south of 12th Street, according to Ryan Hurst, Wahoo Utilities general manager.

The project will be funded almost entirely by Nebraska Public Power District. Wahoo Utilities is a wholesale customer of NPPD. That partnership allows Wahoo Utilities to take advantage of NPPD programs like Energywise, which promotes the reduction of energy use by offering incentives for residential and commercial customers.

Part of the incentive program encourages the use of electric vehicles. Hurst said the charging station will facilitate the use of electric vehicles in Wahoo.

Wahoo was identified as a community in need of an electric vehicle charging station. This will be the first one available to the public in the county seat, and just the second one in the county. Ashland installed a charging station at a city-owned parking lot near downtown in 2017.