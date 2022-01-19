Wahoo students assist with food pantry

“This gave the opportunity for the other students in my class to be involved,” Weber said.

Rue, Ben and Dustin acted as leaders for the group, giving them the opportunity to work in a position similar to a manager, Weber said.

At the food pantry, the students sort food products by type and by date, Ben told the board. They make sure items past the expiration date are set aside.

“I like making things organized in the food pantry,” Ben said.

Once the food is sorted, the items are put on shelves. The products with the most current expiration date are sorted by month, Dustin explained.

Rue said one of her favorite jobs is to fill baskets for families. The amount of food and other items is determined by the size of the family and a detailed list tells them how many things to put in each basket.

“I enjoy filling up the baskets,” Rue said.

The students have learned many valuable skills while working at the food pantry, including learning about food and how to read the expiration dates on packages. But more importantly, they have learned how to work together, deal with stressful situations and to communicate.