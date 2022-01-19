Wahoo students assist with food pantry

WAHOO – A trio of Wahoo High School seniors showed the Board of Education how they have stepped in to help manage a local food pantry.
At the school board’s meeting on Monday night, Jan. 17, Rue Carlson, Ben Eriksen and Dustin Otte gave a glimpse into their jobs at the pantry.
Every school day, these students spend their eighth period at the Wahoo Food Pantry, which is located near the Wahoo Senior Center.
The program began at the start of the 2021-22 school year to help the development of the transition program, which is for students age 18 to 21, according to Kendra Weber, the district’s transition specialist.
“Right now there aren’t a whole lot of opportunities for students after graduation,” Weber said. “We started going to the food pantry because it allowed them to work on job skills in a safe place.”
At the food pantry, the students are working on and applying skills they learn at school.
“We do all these things all while being able to help the community which is great and the kids love,” said Weber.
Last semester, the entire life skills class worked at the food pantry once a week, which included eight students in grades eight to 12.
“This gave the opportunity for the other students in my class to be involved,” Weber said.
Rue, Ben and Dustin acted as leaders for the group, giving them the opportunity to work in a position similar to a manager, Weber said.
At the food pantry, the students sort food products by type and by date, Ben told the board. They make sure items past the expiration date are set aside.
“I like making things organized in the food pantry,” Ben said.
Once the food is sorted, the items are put on shelves. The products with the most current expiration date are sorted by month, Dustin explained.
Rue said one of her favorite jobs is to fill baskets for families. The amount of food and other items is determined by the size of the family and a detailed list tells them how many things to put in each basket.
“I enjoy filling up the baskets,” Rue said.
The students have learned many valuable skills while working at the food pantry, including learning about food and how to read the expiration dates on packages. But more importantly, they have learned how to work together, deal with stressful situations and to communicate.
“I learned how to ask for help,” Ben said.
The students also see the whimsical side of working in a volunteer service program. They noted the unusual donations the food pantry has received, including tiny soaps and shampoos from hotels, and a “ginormous” wooden spoon, Rue said.
This is the first for the program, but Weber plans to keep it going in the future.
“My hope is that we can continue to grow the transition program and work on finding more locations for them to work at to expand their skills/knowledge,” she said.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.