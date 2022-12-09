Wahoo Senior Center News

On Monday we played 10 Point Pitch. Coming in first place was Jerry Wade, second place was Wilma Wolfe and third place was Linda Kapple.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon we played Bunco. In Bunco, Sharon Andresen, Linda Kapple, Patti Cerny and Joan Musil were the big winners.

On Wednesday we played Bridge.

On Thursday, we started off the morning with Tai Chi and in the afternoon we played Pinochle. Coming in first place was Diana Wyllie, second place was Al Gruenes and third place was Bernie Sladky.

On Friday we had our Christmas Soup Luncheon. Thank you to everyone who joined us. We hope you enjoyed the soup. In the afternoon, we played Pitch and Pinochle. In Pitch, coming in first place was Bonnie Burkey, second place was Sharon Andresen and third place was Jerry Wade. In Pinochle, coming in first place was John Ell, second place was Dave Konecky and third place was Cindy Ullery.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4 per meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities

Monday, Dec. 12: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Tuesday, Dec. 13: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Bunco; 1 p.m., Bingo

Wednesday, Dec. 14: 1 p.m., Liverpool Rummy

Thursday, Dec. 15: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Pinochle

Friday, Dec. 16: 1 p.m., Birthday with Lombardo Family

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 402-443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.