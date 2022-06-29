Wahoo School Board hears updates on building project

WAHOO – The Wahoo Board of Education’s regular monthly meeting lasted three hours, with the bulk of the discussion centered on the future building project.

Board President Rob Brigham said the board spent quite a bit of time with representatives from BVH Architecture and MCL Construction on June 20 discussing the facilities improvement/addition project currently being planned.

No action was taken by the board, as there were no items to be voted on. However, the board heard updates on the plans, which have moved from the conceptual design phase to design development.

Brigham said so far the plans have just been a general outline of the building additions and renovations. The next phase will include finer design elements.

“It helps us put definition to the project,” he added.

One of the tasks is also to fit the project into the proposed budget. Project Manager Matt Wegener noted that the board had recognized there was an overage of about $5 million during a special meeting on June 6. As a result, BVH began looking at ways to cut costs.

One way was to reduce the number of new core subject classrooms included in the project. Superintendent Brandon Lavaley said they had initially thought 16 classrooms would be adequate. Early plans had included as many as 20 classrooms, however. But Wegener said they were bringing that number back down to 16 to save about $2 million.

The building project will solve the problem of the crowded lunchroom at the middle school/high school. Until the new space is completed, however, the district has come up with ways to alleviate the congestion, by adding a fifth lunch period.

The school board had suggested allowing seniors to leave the school during lunch period to free up additional space. Lavaley and the administrative team looked into the scenario and reported their findings to the board on June 20.

Lavaley said they contacted other schools in the Trailblazer Conference and talked to owners of local eateries in Wahoo. After compiling their information, the administrators recommended the board did not allow open campus.

Brigham said one of the deciding factors came from the local restaurant operators. Some said it would be a struggle to handle a larger lunch crowd, especially now that staffing is an issue in the community.

The board talked about extending the lunch period so the students would have enough time to eat off campus, but the schedule for the 2022-23 school year has already been set.

The board chose to table the idea of open campus until after the building project has been completed.

In other action, the board went into executive session to discuss administrator contracts. After the discussion, the board reconvened in open session to approve one-year salary increases of 3.86% in total compensation for the administration, with the exception of the superintendent, whose raise will be 3.7%.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.