Wahoo School Board hears update from firm

WAHOO – Unforeseen procedural issues with federal COVID relief funds is complicating things for School District 39 as the Wahoo Board of Education moves ahead with the facilities improvement/addition project.

During the board’s regular meeting on Aug. 15, an update on the project was provided by representatives of BVH Architecture and MCL Construction, the firms contracted by the district for the project.

Trevor Roberts, senior preconstruction lead with MCL, said they were “thrown a curve” after bidding the elementary HVAC project, which is one part of the facilities improvement/addition project but has been bid separately.

The project will use Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, and after completing the bidding process, MCL learned they did not correctly follow the procedures as required by the federal government for the ESSER funds.

ESSER funds can only be used for specific things, as laid out by the federal government. That includes replacement and upgrade projects to improve indoor air quality in school facilities. The district chose to separate the elementary HVAC project because it clearly fit the requirements.

Roberts said they were not aware they would have to undertake a competitive bid process for both the general contractor and the subcontractors on the project, and that these bids should have been published in a legal newspaper for a required amount of time before the bid.

While they are still figuring out what must be done to fix the issue, Roberts said the possibilities are to rebid the HVAC project or remove MCL as the general contractor.

After discussion regarding ways to correct the issue, the school board voted to authorize the preparation and advertisement of a new bid package for the elementary HVAC project and controls systems.

Superintendent Brandon Lavaley said the ESSER fund requirements are frustrating.

“This is completely a moving target as we go through this, which is why I think the way we’re doing this is correct, isolating the elementary project as opposed to applying it to our entire project,” he said.

Roberts had good news about the HVAC bids they received, however. He said they were 40% under budget, coming in at around $600,000 rather than $1 million as anticipated.

“The numbers came in great,” he said.

Roberts also discussed the budget for the total project, which has been capped by the school board at $40 million. Issues with rising prices have made the budget a challenge.

“I’m sure you’re all worried about the budget,” he told the board. “I can honestly say I’m not totally worried about it yet.”

Roberts explained that the project’s biggest expenses are mechanical and electrical. He doesn’t have all of the numbers for these areas yet, but said he thinks he can bring down costs on the mechanical side.

As for electrical, he said union contractors in Omaha and Lincoln are busy with the data centers being built in the area, so he will be looking at nonunion contractors and at least one electrical company outside of the metro area.

Matt Wegener with BVH said they have officially moved out of the design/development phase of the project and delivered a full set of drawings and specifications to MCL as a result.

BVH has been meeting with “user committees” to get feedback on the design. They met on Aug. 1 with the teachers of the core subjects (math, science, social studies and English) and on Aug. 15 with activities staff (coaches and PE teachers).

The core subjects group discussed what they would like to see in new classrooms. Wegener said flexibility, a comfortable learning environment and built-in technology were among the suggestions.

The activities user committee provided feedback that will help shape the new gymnasium and associated areas, including where the training room and concession stand will be located.

Future meetings will be taking place with career technical education (CTE) teachers, special education teachers and representatives of the cafeteria staff.

Earlier in the meeting, the board approved a proposal from Thiele Geotech Inc. for geotechnical services for the project.

In other action, Lavaley said he has formed a Superintendent Advisory Committee made up of eight to 10 staff members from the elementary, middle and high school buildings. The committee will meet monthly to talk about various aspects of the school district.

“It’s just to give staff more opportunity for feedback in a little more intimate setting where I think you might be a little more comfortable sharing than you would in an entire staff meeting,” Lavaley said.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.