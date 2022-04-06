Wahoo School Board goes back to original set of options

WAHOO – After weighing options between an addition/renovation project or constructing a new standalone building, the Wahoo Board of Education has chosen to go back to their original direction.

In a special meeting Monday night, the school board discussed the idea of building a completely new facility, as opposed to original plans to renovate and add on to existing structures.

In February, representatives from BVH Architecture and MCL Construction presented the board with multiple schematics for a potential addition/renovation project that would address space issues caused by enrollment growth.

The board was tasked with narrowing down the options to come up with a project that will fit the funding plan. Available funding includes $30 million that would be financed through an interlocal agreement with Educational Service Unit (ESU) 2, $9.5 million available in the school district’s special building fund and $1 million from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds set aside by Congress for schools.

After the options were presented, the board continued discussion at further regular and special meetings in February and March. The idea of building a standalone structure was brought up last month, and Superintendent Brandon Lavaley was asked to consult BVH and MCL to get more information.

At Monday night’s meeting, the board went over that information with representatives from the architectural and construction firms.

The board chose to continue with the addition/renovation plan as opposed to a standalone building, because the district will be able to accomplish more with the funds available by going in this direction, Lavaley said.

“In the end, the board did take action to authorize BVH to continue developing an addition/renovation project,” Lavaley said Tuesday morning.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.