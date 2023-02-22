WAHOO – It was standing room only Monday night as baseball players, parents and coaches spoke out about a proposal to change the cooperative agreement between Wahoo Public and Bishop Neumann for high school baseball.

The item was on the agenda for the District 39 (Wahoo Public Schools) Board of Education during its monthly meeting, held in the library at Wahoo High School on Feb. 20.

Dozens of people crowded the library to comment or listen to the discussion as the board contemplated ending the baseball co-op for the 2023-24 school year.

Wahoo Activities Director Robert Barry said it was his recommendation that Wahoo Public form its own baseball team that would compete in spring of 2024.

Lincoln Lutheran will be opting out of the current co-op with Wahoo Public and Bishop Neumann to play on their own next year, Barry said. That would leave the two Wahoo schools as the remaining co-op participants.

However, Barry and Head Coach Kyle Weyers said they are in favor of Wahoo going solo in 2024.

“I feel very comfortable with our baseball numbers as they are currently, the way we are trending, that we would be able to support it,” Barry told the school board and audience.

Barry said they estimate there will be 27 players on the team, plenty for varsity and junior varsity.

Weyers sent a letter to the board saying he recommended that Wahoo form its own team.

“I know that’s not the popular decision, especially in this room,” Weyers said as he looked out over the audience.

The coach also admitted that the idea of ending the co-op was his, not Barry’s or any other administrator’s.

“So point your finger at me if you want to point them at somebody,” he said.

Several current and former players from both Bishop Neumann and Wahoo Public spoke out against ending the co-op.

“I don’t really think either school could survive on their own as a baseball team,” said Grant Ryan, a senior from Bishop Neumann. “I think it really only works having these two schools together.”

Ryan and other players spoke about the friendships they’ve formed with their teammates.

“The bonds I’ve grown with these guys have been nothing like anything else,” said Kael Eddie, a Wahoo Public senior.

Former baseball players Quinn McGill and Dylan Egr, both Wahoo Public grads, and Cameron Quick, a Bishop Neumann alum, cited the unity that the team represents in the community.

“I just think it’s one of those things that for the good of the community these two schools need to stay together,” said McGill.

Egr said Wahoo has been divided between Bishop Neumann and Wahoo Public for decades.

“We have an opportunity to consolidate a community, a community that’s been divided over 20 years,” he said.

As an umpire for Wahoo summer youth baseball, Egr said he’s seen players from both schools unite to create successful teams.

“It’s kind of a beautiful thing,” he said.

While the unity created by the cooperative agreement is beneficial, Board Member Renae Feilmeier said she must factor in what’s best for the Wahoo Public school district as well.

“I do believe we are duty bound to do what is best for District 39 students,” she said. “Because that’s what we were elected to do, not what’s best for the community, but what’s best for District 39 and its students.”

Weyers noted that since the co-op with Wahoo, Bishop Neumann and Lincoln Lutheran was formed, the team has only been to the high school state baseball tournament three times, and won just one out of seven games played at state.

“We didn’t win to the standards of Wahoo,” he said. “Championship is the only standard.”

Indeed, Wahoo Public has a rich history of state champions and runners up in several sports, as does Bishop Neumann.

If Wahoo fielded a team without Bishop Neumann, they would compete in Class C, which will be introduced to baseball in 2024. Currently the Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran team is part of Class B, The team would remain in Class B if the two Wahoo schools remained in the co-op.

Class C could be the better option for Wahoo Public, some in the audience said.

“You’ll want to be (Class) C because that’s where your best chance is,” said Trina Christen, head coach of the Wahoo Public softball team and parent of a freshman at Wahoo Public who is on the baseball team.

Christen is familiar with getting her team to the state tournament. Since taking over the softball program in 2005, the Warriors have been to state eight times and claimed the state title in Class C twice (2011 and 2013).

“If we are able to go on our own, that would be our best chance to make a run down the road,” she added.

Weyers would prefer competing in Class C as well, in part because Class B pits them against schools from the Omaha area.

“We’re fighting an uphill battle trying to beat those schools in Omaha,” he said.

Audience and board members questioned how long Wahoo would remain in Class C.

Board Member Mike Hancock contacted the Nebraska Schools Activities Association (NSAA) to find out more about classifications in baseball. He estimates that Wahoo could be back in Class B within two to three years as new baseball teams form that would push Wahoo up.

“If you could promise me we would be Class C for the next 10 years, this would probably be a different conversation,” he said.

Barry said Wahoo would be the seventh biggest school in Class C if the co-op were dissolved. He believes Wahoo will remain Class C for more several years, based on current enrollment, but could not say for certain how long and admitted he did not factor growth into his figures.

Superintendent Brandon Lavaley said enrollment in grades K-12 has consistently grown for the past 12 years.

“Every one of them has seen growth,” he said.

Hancock also noted there is only one varsity baseball facility in Wahoo, the one at Sam Crawford Field. That could be a issue if Bishop Neumann is forced to start its own baseball team.

Chad Fox, a multi-sport coach for Wahoo Public and parent of a freshman baseball player for the school, also supports Wahoo having its own as a baseball team.

“I’d love to see Wahoo be able to go on our own and compete in Class C and have that success,” he said.

Several parents of Bishop Neumann players voiced opposition to ending the co-op.

“In a town where there’s a lot of divide between schools, the baseball co-op was one of the last remaining activities that works to unite the schools in this community and I’m afraid if you kick Bishop Neumann kids out of the co-op, the divide will grow deeper,” said Sherry Van Slyke, the parents of freshman and junior boys at Bishop Neumann.

Bishop Neumann Activities Director Rick Ahrens said his school’s administrators would like to keep the co-op going.

“We feel that it is best for our school and its best for our student athletes,” he said.

Ahrens said the goal when the co-op was originally started was to whittle eventually get to a team made up of just the two Wahoo schools.

“This is basically the goal of what we started in 2016,” he said.

After nearly 90 minutes of audience comments and board discussion, board members asked to table the vote to have time for administrators to gather more information. The item will be back on the agenda at the school board’s next meeting, which is March 20 at 6 p.m.

In other action, the school board also spent time discussing the facilities improvement project. The final Guarantee Maximum Price (GMP) of $31,245,938 was presented to the board for a vote.

Matt Wegener with BVH Architecture said the GMP was under budget.

“A good sign for us that the process is working,” he added.

The GMP was approved, with amendments suggested by Feilmeier, including a changes to the “clarification exhibit” that would ensure that no items are excluded from the project.