Wahoo school board discusses additional design proposals

WAHOO – There were more options, and more choices to be made regarding the pending facilities improvement/addition project for the Wahoo Board of Education as they met for their monthly meeting.

The board discussed the project with representatives of BVH Architecture and MCL Construction, the firms contracted by the district for the project, during the board meeting held at the high school on May 16.

Project Manager Matt Wegener and Project Architect Andrew Meyer, both with BVH Architecture, presented new design proposals for the middle school/high school addition that were drawn up after receiving feedback from the school board and administrators at a special meeting on April 25.

The proposed plan is for an addition to the west end of the building, which will include a new classrooms, competition gym, secure entrance/administrative offices, cafeteria expansion, renovated CTE (career and technical education) area, added parking and a possible bus barn.

On Monday night, the board concentrated on the proposed design for the commons area outside of the new gym and locker rooms. Meyer offered one option that included adding an art room to the CTE space and moving the secure entrance for the high school to the new addition.

The entrance area could also include offices for some of the high school administrators. Board members discussed the amount of space needed for administrators. Superintendent Brandon Lavaley reminded the board that they will be adding a third guidance counselor dedicated to the high school, and will need more room as a result.

The new academic space would have 20 classrooms in the two-story addition. There were also three classrooms in the second floor above the CTE space in this option. Board members asked whether sound would be an issue, because the CTE labs have equipment that can create noise. Wegener said they would design the walls to stop sound, probably using a precast concrete.

Locker rooms were also discussed. One option had a whole new set of locker rooms on the first floor, above the current ones, which would still be used but to a lesser extent. An elevator would need to be included to provide access, Meyer said.

Another option would be to keep the locker rooms on the lower level and use the upper level for coaches offices, officials locker rooms, public restrooms and other spaces.

The board members went back and forth on both options.

Upgrading the secure entrance at the elementary school was talked about months earlier during preliminary discussions, but it was determined that the entrance is adequate and no work needs to be done during this project.

Elementary Principal Ben Kreifels said he thought the idea was “taken off the table” early in the process, and Lavaley said the upgrade was discussed but not decided upon.

Board President Rob Brigham said the doors are always locked and the entrance is secure at the elementary school.

“There is security,” he said.

Board Member Eric Eddie asked questions about the need for a bus barn. Lavaley said the design would only hold some of the district’s vehicles. Cleve Reeves with BVH said it would include bays for washing and maintaining vehicles, as well as office space.

If the board decides not to build a bus barn and instead us the space for something else, like parking, the school district’s transportation director could find office space in the new addition to the school, Wegener said.

In the end, they determined that more information was needed from CTE teachers about the plans for their spaces, from coaches and PE teachers about the locker room design options, and from Lavaley regarding the number of student parking spaces needed.

“We still need to get our arms around what the scope of the work is,” said Wegener.

Wegener said they plan to have the schematic designs done by the June 20 board of education meeting, and by the end of July the schedule includes an early site package.

Design development is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 15. Trevor Roberts with MCL Construction said they will bid some parts of the project already to move things along in the schedule. They will also have procurement packages for mechanical equipment and precast concrete panels at that time.

The construction documents are set to be finished by Nov. 21 and bidding/permitting will be done in January of 2023. Construction could start a month or two later, if the schedule remains the same.

