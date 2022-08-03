Wahoo’s first dog park to open Friday

WAHOO – While the entire project is not completely done, the organizers of the new Wahoo Dog Park just couldn’t wait any longer to open the beautiful new facility to the community’s canine companions.

A soft opening of the park with a brief dedication ceremony is scheduled for Friday morning at 10 a.m. At that time, the name of the park will be revealed, said SCLP Marketing Director Stacy Ideus, who is also a member of the committee that has been working to build the city’s first dog park.

A larger grand opening ceremony will be scheduled later this year.

Ideus said they are calling this a “soft opening” because there is still some work left to be done at the park. The awnings, which will provide shade for dogs and their owners, have yet to be installed. And the waterers, which will offer a cool sip for the canine visitors, are also waiting to be put in place.

The park will be open from sunrise to sunset, as are the other parks operated by the City of Wahoo. But dog park committee members are warning the public that the new facility may close temporarily so the final amenities can be fitted.

Friday’s ceremony will also celebrate the accomplishments of the dog park committee in bringing this facility to Wahoo.

While talk of a dog park in Wahoo has been going on for many years, the Wahoo Dog Park project began about 2019 as a collaborative effort between Saunders County Lost Pets (SCLP) and the City of Wahoo. Deb Wilcox, director of SCLP, said in an article in 2019 that SCLP signed on to the project because it fit the goals of the organization.

A committee was formed that included Ideus, Wilcox, Kim Homes, Veronica Jarrett and Dave and Becky Henke.

The location at 15th and Hackberry was chosen as it is city property located near a major outdoor recreation center, the Hackberry ball field complex. The city budgeted $30,000 to pay for fencing from the half-cent local sales tax collection that is allocated for parks and recreation capital projects.

Work began on the construction in the summer of 2021 and was done as funds allowed. The fundraising efforts had stalled earlier this year about $25,000 short of its $75,000 goal, but a scavenger hunt fundraiser in March brought them over the goal.

Volunteers have not only raised money for the dog park, but they have also been the ones doing the work to install the equipment.

“It is all run by volunteers,” said Ideus.

Ideus thanked the volunteers and also expressed gratitude to the citizens as they do their best to complete the dog park as soon as possible. Delays due to weather and supply issues repeatedly pushed the opening date farther and farther out.

“The community has been patient with us,” she added.

And although there are still a few tasks left to accomplish, the committee couldn’t wait any longer to open the gates and let the pooches play.

“We want to maximize the rest of the summer,” Ideus said.

In the future, the committee plans to add more amenities, including trees and agility equipment. Also on the wish list are a dog wash station and message board.

The park will be operated by city employees, as the facility will be a city park.