Wahoo Public music program once again named among nation’s best

WAHOO – For the second year in a row, Wahoo Public Schools has been named to the list of “Best Communities for Music Education” by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation.

“The community of Wahoo and Wahoo Public Schools are extremely proud of our fine arts programs,” said Superintendent Brandon Lavaley. “The time invested by staff and students is reflected in the quality of the performances, individually and collectively, within our music department. We are proud of our musicians and look forward to continued growth of this essential part of the educational experience.”

Now in its 23rd year, the 2022 Best Communities for Music Education program has recognized 738 school districts and 80 schools across 44 states for the outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders and their support for music education as part of a well-rounded education for all children.

“Music educators, administrators, and communities truly rallied to support and sustain music education through a period of intense change and adaptation. These districts and schools persevered in serving their students and communities and assured that music education was part of curriculum offerings,” said Mary Luehrsen, executive director of The NAMM Foundation. “We applaud the commitment and efforts of all music educators, school administrators, and community members in providing students the opportunity to explore their creativity through music.”

This year’s awards program was designed to celebrate schools and districts adapting, innovating and persevering in the face of change. Researchers at The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas, in conjunction with The NAMM Foundation, created a new way for districts and schools to address the inroads and setbacks impacted by the pandemic, as well as goals for equity and access to music education for all students and national standards for music education in a short, qualitative survey.

“The 2022 Best Communities for Music Education is an opportunity to celebrate music programs and honors the resilience and dedication to keeping music as part of a well-rounded education as we all adapt to a new educational landscape,” said Christopher Johnson of the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas. “If there was one common theme to be taken from all submissions, it’s that schools and districts found ways to sustain music education and student engagement in even the most challenging of circumstances.”

Collaboration and innovation were also common themes of districts named “Best Communities,” along with reliance on science-led studies supporting student health and mitigation strategies.

In 2020, The National Federation of State High School Associations brought together a number of performing arts organizations, including The NAMM Foundation, to examine aerosol rates produced by wind instrumentalists, vocalists, and even actors and how quickly those aerosol rates accumulate in a space. The study included several follow-up studies, including flow visualization, aerosol and CO2 measurements, and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) modeling to understand the different components that can lead to transmission risk from musical performance and risk mitigation.

In addition to the 738 districts receiving Best Communities for Music Education recognition, 80 individual schools across the nation are being awarded the SupportMusic Merit Award (SMMA), which recognizes support for school-based music education programs.

Since its inception, over 2,000 schools and school districts have submitted a survey for evaluation. Based on survey responses in 2021, 686 school districts were recognized as Best Communities for Music Education, and 80 schools with the SupportMusic Merit Award. Past districts named a Best Community for Music Education included urban, suburban and rural districts. Schools that have received the SupportMusic Merit Award designation included public and private schools and ranged from elementary to middle and high schools.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, WPS answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“Being recognized nationally as one of the Best Communities for Music Education for the second consecutive year can be attributed to outstanding community support for our music education and fine arts programs,” said WPS Director of Learning Dr. Josh Snyder. “Current Wahoo Public Schools music instructors Mr. Jason Smith, Mrs. Melissa Smith and Mr. Logan Langholdt continue to build upon past successes and elevate our program to new heights. We look forward to the future and continued growth of our music education programs!”

Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music: After two years of music education, researchers found that participants showed more substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech and reading scores than their less-involved peers and that students who are involved in music are not only more likely to graduate high school, but also to attend college as well. Everyday listening skills are stronger in musically trained children than in those without music training. Significantly, listening skills are closely tied to the ability to: perceive speech in a noisy background, pay attention, and keep sounds in memory. Later in life, individuals who took music lessons as children show stronger neural processing of sound: young adults and even older adults who have not played an instrument for up to 50 years show enhanced neural processing compared to their peers. Not to mention, social benefits include conflict resolution, teamwork skills and how to give and receive constructive criticism.

“The rich musical history and investments our community has made in our music department has allowed us to maintain throughout the district, high percentages of student involvement in musical ensembles for which we have been recognized across the state,” Snyder added. “We have broadened the scope and sequence of our curricular and extracurricular programs. Our school board, administrators, and community consistently invest in our program and school. Over the past 10 years, the number of students going on to collegiate music ensembles has increased exponentially. We have students going on to arrange, compose, and perform in traditional and non-traditional music groups and have become a school that is known, around the state, for our fine arts successes. Our musical ‘family’ begins in kindergarten and continues through high school and beyond. We are a community that loves music education!”