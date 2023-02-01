Wahoo Public Library’s website finally makes debut

WAHOO – It’s taken a long time for Wahoo Public Library to create its own website.

The library’s new site is up and running thanks to library employee Christine Rowell, according to Library Director Denise Lawver.

Lawver discussed the website on her home turn during the Wahoo City Council meeting on Jan. 24. The council has been meeting at the library for the past several months.

Lawver gives total credit for the website to Rowell, who was hired by the library last August. Rowell was responsible for content and worked with SOCS, the same company that helped develop the City of Wahoo website.

“Truly, this website is (Rowell’s) creation,” Lawver said.

The website has basic information about the library’s collections, services, programming, board of directors and staff. Wahoo residents can find out how to get a library card, which then gives them access to thousands of books, magazines, movies, television shows, toys, games and other items through physical and digital offerings.

The website also includes a direct link to digital services like Overdrive and Newsbank, Lawver said.

One of the highlights of the website will be the calendar of events, Lawver said, which will include more than simply library activities. Events throughout the community will also be listed.

“Our whole goal is to be kind of an info source for Wahoo,” she said.

There are many free services offered at the library that the general public may not be aware of, like the dye cut machine.

“You can bring your own paper in and make all kinds of fun things,” Lawver said.

Library staff used the machine to make paper hearts on which patrons are asked write what they love about the library. The hearts will be made into a large mural to decorate the window for Valentine’s Day.

Lawver said the library is celebrating its 100th birthday in 2023, with special events planned later in the year. Currently, they are handing out 100 book-pocket pillows for free to any child who begins or renews a library card. The pillows were made by a local quilting group.

“It’s been a great project,” Lawver said. “And again, without generosity of those quilting ladies, it wouldn’t happen.”

The library is also gearing up for a special presentation on Feb. 18 by Yutan native Jeff Barnes. The author of numerous books on Nebraska and regional history will speak about the “Mad Queen of the Prairie,” a topic that covers the early years of the Nebraska Territory.

“Who knew it was such a wild and crazy place years ago?” Lawver said.

Barnes has presented well-received programs at the library in the past.

“He always does a great program, very well put together, just awesome history about the state of Nebraska,” Lawver said.