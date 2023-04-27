Friday, April 14
9:06 a.m., Burglary/residence, N. Locust St.
10:58 a.m., Theft (all other), N. Chestnut St.
4:16 p.m., HHS intake.
4:18 p.m., HHS intake.
6:08 p.m., Lockout, Dry Run Dr.
6:36 p.m., Investigation, N. Laurel St.
10:21 p.m., HHS intake.
10:34 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Co. Rd. 15.
11:50 p.m., Escort, N. Laurel St.
Saturday, April 15
12:51 a.m., Escort, N. Chestnut St.
1:17 a.m., Welfare check.
6:43 a.m., Welfare check.
People are also reading…
7:47 a.m., Motorist assist, Old Hwy 77 and Co. Rd. L
5:27 p.m., Found property, N. Hackberry St.
Sunday, April 16
1:18 p.m., Investigation, Hwy 77.
10:47 p.m., Lockout, E. 14th St.
Monday, April 17
1:14 p.m., Destruction of property, N. Locust St.
2:28 p.m., Missing person.
6:21 p.m., Traffic stop, Locust and Second.
7:06 p.m., Traffic stop, N. Linden St.
11 p.m., Open door/window.
Tuesday, April 18
6:41 a.m., Off-street parking.
8:11 a.m., Assist other agency, W. Seventh St.
10:06 a.m., Traffic stop, Ninth and Linden.
10:17 a.m., Assist other agency, N. Chestnut St.
4:16 p.m., Assist other agency, N. Hackberry St.
Wednesday, April 19
2:21 a.m., Disturbance, N. Orange St.
6:10 a.m., Burglary/ business, E. Fifth St.
12:04 p.m., Dog at large, Sycamore and Locust.
12:10 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Linden.
1:01 p.m., Identity theft.
3:30 p.m., Traffic complaint, N. Locust
5:47 p.m., HHS intake.
8:54 p.m., Threats/suicide.
Thursday, April 20
6:16 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and Chestnut.
6:21 a.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.
6:34 a.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Linden St.
9:47 a.m., Civil matter.
10:16 a.m., Welfare check.
10:45 a.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Chestnut.
10:50 a.m., Traffic stop, W. 10th St.
12:41 p.m., HHS intake.
1:45 p.m., Assist other agency, W. 10th St.
4:06 p.m., Traffic stop, N. Oak St.
5:11 p.m., HHS intake.