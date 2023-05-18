Friday, April 28
1:28 a.m., Dog bite, W. Second St.
10:15 a.m., Drug violation, W. Dale Ln.
11:24 a.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.
12:09 p.m., Dog at large, 12th and Linden St.
12:38 p.m., Accident with property damage, 10th and Locust.
3:50 p.m., Traffic stop, N. Hackberry and W. 12th.
4:08 p.m., Traffic stop, Sixth and Maple.
5:55 p.m., Traffic stop, Sixth and Linden.
6:58 p.m., Vandalism, Birch St.
8:08 p.m., Disturbance, N. Hackberry St.
8:50 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Hackberry.
People are also reading…
10:43 p.m., HHS intake.
11:04 p.m., Trespassing, N. Linden St.
11:55 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Beech.
Saturday, April 29
10:53 a.m., Assist other agency, Spruce St., Colon.
12:48 p.m., Traffic complaint, Westdale Ln.
8:59 p.m., Disturbance, N. Hackberry St.
Sunday, April 30
12:56 a.m., Traffic stop, Ninth and Hackberry.
1:50 a.m., Traffic stop, Sloup Drive and Chestnut.
2:53 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15.
6:56 p.m., Dog at large, 11th and Linden.
8:37 p.m., Traffic stop, 10th and Hickory.
8:50 p.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.
9:43 p.m., Traffic stop, Walnut St.
9:59 p.m., Traffic stop, Third and Walnut St.
10:09 p.m., Traffic stop, Old Hwy 77 and Sand Creek bridge.
10:33 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 109 and 34th St.
10:42 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and N. Hackberry.
11:03 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Seventh Ave.
11:18 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and N Hackberry.
11:34 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Beech.
Monday, May 1
2:18 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and 31st St.
2:36 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and 31st St.
2:46 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15.
3:16 a.m., Traffic stop, 23rd and Chestnut.
6 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Chestnut.
11:27 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and Hwy 109.
12:05 p.m., HHS intake.
1:49 p.m., Driver’s license pick up, police station.
2:56 p.m., Traffic stop, Sixth and Broadway.
3:09 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut.
4:22 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Dry Run Rd.
4:49 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Beech.
6:10 p.m., Traffic stop, W. Second St.
6:44 p.m., Traffic stop, Sixth and Chestnut.
8:38 p.m., Disturbance, N. Hackberry St.
10:44 p.m., Traffic stop, Ninth and Chestnut.
Tuesday, May 2
5:51 a.m., Assist other agency, Hwy 77 and County Rd. F, Ceresco.
9:29 a.m., Dog at large, Ninth and Chestnut St.
9:48 a.m., Accident with property damage, N. Chestnut St.
10:19 a.m., Assist other agency, N. Hackberry St.
3:33 p.m., Traffic stop, Third and Maple.
5:27 p.m., HHS intake.
5:58 p.m., Field interview, N. Broadway St.
6:05 p.m., Lockout, N. Elm St.
10:05 p.m., Disturbance, N. Hackberry St.
10:45 p.m., Disturbance/verbal, 10th and Orange.
Wednesday, May 3
3:59 a.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and Seventh.
2:08 p.m., Harassment/personal, N. Birch St.
4:39 p.m., Traffic stop, Second and Chestnut.
5:15 p.m., HHS intake.
7:07 p.m., HHS intake.
9:02 p.m., Traffic stop, Fourth and Broadway.
9:38 p.m., Traffic stop, Fourth and Walnut.
9:59 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Chestnut.
10:15 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Broadway.
10:28 p.m., Transport, W. 13th St.
11:22 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and Hackberry.
11:33 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 14.
Thursday, May 4
12:34 a.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and 23rd.
3:45 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15.
4:05 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15.
5:26 a.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.
5:39 a.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and 15th
6:10 a.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.
7:12 a.m., Dog at large, Chestnut St.
10:19 a.m., Animal complaint, N. Hwy 77.
11:26 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Chestnut.
11:57 a.m., HHS intake.
1:35 p.m., Animal complaint.
2:58 p.m., Theft (all other), W. 17th St.
4:12 p.m., Trespassing, N. Linden St.
6:04 p.m., Accident/hit and run, N. Hackberry St.
6:19 p.m., Check welfare.
6:29 p.m., Trespassing, W. Sixth St.
6:52 p.m., Traffic stop, 10th and Laurel.
Friday, May 5
9:35 a.m., Traffic stop, Ninth and Broadway.
1:09 p.m., Traffic stop, Fourth and Beech.
6:29 p.m., Traffic stop, Third and Locust.
6:36 p.m., Traffic stop, Hackberry and 15th.
5:15 p.m., Disturbance/domestic, N. Broadway.
5:32 p.m., Assist party, N. Broadway.
10:46 p.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.
Saturday, May 6
3:58 a.m., Suspicious activity, Third and Walnut.
4:20 a.m., Dog at large, Maly Blvd.
5:50 p.m., Gas drive off, W. Second St.
Sunday, May 7
4:22 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and County Rd. L.
4:45 a.m., Death investigation, N. Locust St.
5:17 a.m., Assist other agency, Hwy 92 and Hwy 109.
2:36 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Chestnut.
8:27 p.m., Traffic stop, County Rd. A and Chestnut.
8:40 p.m., Ambulance needed, N. Hackberry St.
Monday, May 8
1:01 p.m., Accident/property damage, E. Fifth St.
1:04 p.m., 911 trace, N. Broadway St.
2:15 p.m., Threats, W. Eighth St.
2:26 p.m., Accident/property damage, Sixth and Locust.
5:59 p.m., Accident/property damage, 15th and N. Hackberry.
8:24 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
9:41 p.m., Traffic stop, Hackberry and 15th.
10:02 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and Chestnut.
10:19 p.m., Traffic stop, Beech and 12th.
10:56 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and Hackberry.
Tuesday, May 9
6:34 a.m., Assist other agency, N. Laurel St.
7:39 a.m., Traffic stop, 23rd and Chestnut.
11:13 a.m., Lockout, W. 12th St.
12:17 p.m., Drunk pedestrian, 23rd and Chestnut.
3:38 p.m., Search warrant, N. Locust St.
3:51 a.m., Alarm, N. Chestnut St.
6:17 p.m., Search warrant, N. Broadway St.
7:27 p.m., Traffic hazard, Beech St.
10:36 p.m., Dog at large, W. 15th St.
Wednesday, May 10
3:13 a.m., Fire call, 15th and Chestnut.
6:08 a.m., Theft self-serve gas, W. Second St.
12:08 p.m., Lost property, N. Broadway St.
12:53 p.m., Suspicious activity, Beech St.
1:18 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Maple St.
3:06 p.m., Animal complaint, E Second St.
10:39 p.m., Traffic stop, 14th and Broadway.
11:10 p.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and Eighth.
11:50 p.m., Traffic stop, 10th and Chestnut.
Thursday, May 11
5:05 a.m., Destruction of property, Westdale Lane.
6:20 a.m., HHS intake.
9:23 a.m., Accident/property damage, County Rd. K.
11:05 p.m., Uncontrollable juvenile, Laurel Ave.