Friday, March 10 3:05 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15.
3:48 a.m., Traffic stop Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15.
3:57 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and Hwy 10.
5:26 a.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.
5:36 a.m., Traffic stop, Second and Beech.
6:02 a.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and A St.
8:14 a.m., Dog at large, W. 16th St.
10:53 a.m., Dog at large, W. 15th St.
3:42 p.m., Traffic stop, N. Locust St.
4:36 p.m., Trespassing, N. 77 Hwy.
5:36 p.m., Disturbance, Broadway St.
10:07 p.m., Traffic stop, W. Second St.
Saturday, March 11
2:19 a.m., Off-street parking .
3:22 a.m., Disturbance, N. Walnut St.
4:36 a.m., Alarm, E. Fifth St.
5:18 p.m., Disturbance, W. Fifth St.
8:20 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Locust.
Sunday, March 12
4:11 a.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and Fifth.
9:13 a.m., Disturbance, Walnut St.
10:28 a.m., Traffic stop, Sixth and Locust.
2:13 p.m., Traffic stop, First and N. Locust.
2:25 p.m., Traffic stop, Locust and Second.
3:52 p.m., Traffic stop, First and E. C St.
5:51 p.m., Traffic stop, Second and Locust.
7:04 p.m., Vandalism, W. Eighth St.
8:19 p.m., Lockout, Dry Run Dr.
Monday, March 13
8:02 p.m., Lockout, N. Sycamore St.
6:20 p.m., Disturbance/noise, W. A St.
5:25 p.m., Driver’s license pick up, N. Broadway St.
4:56 p.m., Motorist assist, N. Chestnut St.
3:48 p.m., Motorist assist, E. 12th St.
1:00 p.m., Investigation, N. Locust St.
9:37 a.m., Found property, N. Broadway St.
5:04 a.m., Traffic stop, Sycamore and Ninth.
Tuesday, March 14
9:16 p.m., Assist other agency, 12th and Broadway.
7:30 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Chestnut.
6:53 p.m., Lockout, E. Sloup Dr.
6:22 p.m., Dog at large, Co. Rd. 17.
5:51 p.m., Traffic stop, 11th and Linden.
4:41 p.m., Traffic stop, 10th and Hackberry.
4:37 p.m., Traffic stop, Third and Walnut.
12:57 p.m., HHS intake.
6:14 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and Co. Rd. 17.
5:53 a.m., Traffic stop, Co. Rd. J and Hwy 77.
5:39 a.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.
3:12 a.m., Traffic stop, Old Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.
Wednesday, March 15
9:16 p.m., Disturbance/noise, N. Locust St.
6:36 p.m., Disturbance, N. Maple St.
9:56 a.m., HHS Intake, W. A St.
6:22 a.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Chestnut.
6:12 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
5:59 a.m., Traffic stop, Third and Chestnut.
5:52 a.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and Janecek.
4:51 a.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and Hwy 92.
Thursday, March 16
22:21 p.m., Investigation, W. 13th St.
12:28 p.m., HHS Intake, N. Maple St.
11:25 a.m., Investigation, S. Linden St.
10:37 a.m., Assist party, N. Hackberry St.
03:15 a.m., Off-street parking.