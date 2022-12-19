 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wahoo Police Log

Friday, Dec. 9

12:44 p.m., Stolen vehicle, Commercial Park Rd.

12:44 p.m., Stolen vehicle, N. Broadway St.

4:51 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth St. and County Rd. L.

9:18 p.m., Ambulance needed, W. 10th St.

9:57 p.m., Assist other agency, Hwy 77 and County Rd. I.

10:38 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and County Rd. J.

11:19 p.m., Assist other agency, 15th and Hickory.

Saturday, Dec. 10

1:52 a.m., Suspicious activity, N. Orange St.

2:58 a.m., Suspicious activity, N. Orange St.

11:40 a.m., Destruction of property, N. Broadway St.

3:48 p.m., Theft self-serve gas, W. Second St.

4:04 p.m., Assist other agency, Laura Ln., Ceresco

9:06 p.m., Bar check.

10:31 p.m., Assist other agency, N. Chestnut St.

10:35 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.

Sunday, Dec. 11

9:21 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 16.

11:40 p.m., 911 trace, W. Eighth St.

Monday, Dec. 12

5:09 a.m., Ambulance needed, W. 13th St.

11:30 a.m., Traffic stop, E. First St.

4:32 p.m., Motorist assist, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.

5:07 p.m., Traffic stop, Beech and 12th.

8:09 p.m., Assist other agency, N. Sycamore St.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

3:21 a.m., 911 trace, N. Broadway St.

11:17 a.m., Drug violation, Broadway St.

1:34 p.m., HHS intake.

1:55 p.m., 911 trace, N. Broadway St.

5:57 p.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and Seventh.

6:28 p.m., Traffic stop, Elm and Sixth.

8:24 p.m., Lockout, Linden St. south parking lot.

9:52 p.m., Ambulance needed, E. Eighth St.

11:39 p.m., Harassment/personal, N. Orange St.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

12:45 p.m., Dog at large, Fifth and Broadway.

1:47 p.m., Harassment/personal, N. Elm St.

4:35 p.m., Lockout, Sixth and Linden St.

Thursday, Dec. 15

1:34 a.m., Suspicious activity, N. Orange St.

6:32 a.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut.

6:44 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Broadway.

12:05 p.m., Alarm, W. 15th St.

1:30 p.m., Drug violation, N. Locust St.

3:38 p.m., Traffic stop, 10th and Chestnut.

5:17 p.m., Warrant, N. Hackberry St.

5:19 p.m., Theft, all other, N. Broadway St.

7:18 p.m., Theft, all other, N. Chestnut St.

11:34 p.m., Disturbance, W. Fifth St.

