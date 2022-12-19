Wahoo Police Log

Friday, Dec. 9
12:44 p.m., Stolen vehicle, Commercial Park Rd.
12:44 p.m., Stolen vehicle, N. Broadway St.
4:51 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth St. and County Rd. L.
9:18 p.m., Ambulance needed, W. 10th St.
9:57 p.m., Assist other agency, Hwy 77 and County Rd. I.
10:38 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and County Rd. J.
11:19 p.m., Assist other agency, 15th and Hickory.
Saturday, Dec. 10
1:52 a.m., Suspicious activity, N. Orange St.
2:58 a.m., Suspicious activity, N. Orange St.
11:40 a.m., Destruction of property, N. Broadway St.
3:48 p.m., Theft self-serve gas, W. Second St.
4:04 p.m., Assist other agency, Laura Ln., Ceresco
9:06 p.m., Bar check.
10:31 p.m., Assist other agency, N. Chestnut St.
10:35 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
Sunday, Dec. 11
9:21 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 16.
11:40 p.m., 911 trace, W. Eighth St.
Monday, Dec. 12
5:09 a.m., Ambulance needed, W. 13th St.
11:30 a.m., Traffic stop, E. First St.
4:32 p.m., Motorist assist, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.
5:07 p.m., Traffic stop, Beech and 12th.
8:09 p.m., Assist other agency, N. Sycamore St.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
3:21 a.m., 911 trace, N. Broadway St.
11:17 a.m., Drug violation, Broadway St.
1:34 p.m., HHS intake.
1:55 p.m., 911 trace, N. Broadway St.
5:57 p.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and Seventh.
6:28 p.m., Traffic stop, Elm and Sixth.
8:24 p.m., Lockout, Linden St. south parking lot.
9:52 p.m., Ambulance needed, E. Eighth St.
11:39 p.m., Harassment/personal, N. Orange St.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
12:45 p.m., Dog at large, Fifth and Broadway.
1:47 p.m., Harassment/personal, N. Elm St.
4:35 p.m., Lockout, Sixth and Linden St.
Thursday, Dec. 15
1:34 a.m., Suspicious activity, N. Orange St.
6:32 a.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut.
6:44 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Broadway.
12:05 p.m., Alarm, W. 15th St.
1:30 p.m., Drug violation, N. Locust St.
3:38 p.m., Traffic stop, 10th and Chestnut.
5:17 p.m., Warrant, N. Hackberry St.
5:19 p.m., Theft, all other, N. Broadway St.
7:18 p.m., Theft, all other, N. Chestnut St.
11:34 p.m., Disturbance, W. Fifth St.