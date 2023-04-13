Friday, March 31
2:30 a.m., Off-street parking.
11:17 a.m., Lockout, W. Fifth St.
1:47 p.m., Theft (all other), Wahoo.
4:30 p.m., Found property, E. Fifth St.
4:43 p.m., Illegal dumping, 11th and Pine.
10:38 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
11:24 p.m., Traffic stop, County Rd. 17 and County Rd. J.
11:39 p.m., Traffic stop, County Rd. J.
Saturday, April 1
12:36 a.m., Assist other agency, County Rd. 17 and County Rd. M.
1:11 a.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut and W. Sixth St.
2:22 a.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Oak.
6:15 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Hwy. 92.
3:11 p.m., Disturbance/noise, N. Hwy. 77.
7:21 p.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Chestnut.
7:31 p.m., Traffic stop, W. First and Hwy. 92.
7:45 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy. 77 and County Rd. 15.
8:10 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Orange.
9:06 p.m., Uncontrollable juvenile.
10:14 p.m., Threats/suicide.
Sunday, April 2
3:35 a.m., Traffic stop, County Rd. M and County Rd. 17.
3:44 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy. 77 and County Rd. 15.
4:14 a.m., Assist other agency, N. Chestnut St.
4:29 a.m., Traffic stop, 13th and Linden.
12:47 p.m., Assist other agency, S. Chestnut St.
2:11 p.m., Lost property, N. Broadway St.
2:41 p.m., 911 trace, W. 11th St.
3:07 p.m., Threats/suicide.
6:32 p.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Chestnut.
10:07 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Linden.
11:38 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Broadway.
Monday, April 3
12:03 a.m., Traffic stop, 23rd and Chestnut.
4:15 a.m., Disturbance/noise, W. Eighth St.
6 a.m., Traffic stop, Sixth and Chestnut.
6:09 a.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Broadway.
6:19 a.m., Traffic stop, First St. and Hwy. 77.
6:26 a.m., Accident with property damage, Hwy. 77 and Hwy. 92.
9:38 a.m., Assist other agency, N. Hackberry St.
11:18 a.m., Assist other agency, E. 11th St.
12:30 p.m., Drug violation, N. Bel Aire Blvd.
4:29 p.m., Traffic stop, Second and Locust.
Tuesday, April 4
2:25 a.m., Off-street parking.
4:16 p.m., Assist other agency, W. Seventh St.
4:40 p.m., Dog at large, W. 12th St.
5:29 p.m., Assist other agency, W. 12th St.
6:58 p.m., Assist other agency, E. Fifth St.
8:54 p.m., Transport, County Rd. J.
9:44 p.m., Alarm, N. Broadway St.
Wednesday, April 5
3:25 a.m., Off-street parking.
7:05 a.m., Alarm, N. Broadway St.
9:40 a.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Locust.
1:03 p.m., Lost property, County Rd. K.
2:25 p.m., Welfare check.
4:08 p.m., Assist other agency, Maly Blvd.
6:46 p.m., Welfare check.
7:31 p.m., Traffic stop, Broadway and Fifth.
7:50 p.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.
9:06 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy. 77 and County Rd. L.
9:13 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy. 109 and 34th St.
9:28 p.m., Assist other agency, Hwy. 77 and Hwy. 92.
9:42 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy. 77 and 15th St.
10:13 p.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Hackberry.
10:25 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Chestnut.
10:59 p.m., Dog at large, Sixth and Locust.
11:38 p.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.
Thursday, April 6
2:55 a.m., Traffic stop, 10th and Chestnut.
1:13 p.m., Transport, County Rd. J.
4:36 p.m., Traffic stop, W. Fourth St.
5:32 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy. 77 and Hwy. 92.