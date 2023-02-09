Friday, Jan. 27

12:29 a.m., Assist other agency, 12th and Orange.

7:55 a.m., Traffic stop, S. Linden St.

8:19 a.m., Theft from residence, N. Laurel St.

8:29 a.m., Drug violation, N. Locust, St.

12:25 p.m., Disturbance, 15th and Hackberry.

12:50 p.m., Death notification, Spruce St.

5:09 p.m., HHS intake.

Saturday, Jan. 28

3:12 a.m., Disturbance, N. Linden St.

3:53 p.m., Lockout, N. Locust, St.

5:22 p.m., Accident with personal injury, Hwy 109 and Hwy 92.

6:30 p.m., HHS intake.

6:47 p.m., Suspicious activity, N. Orange St.

10:39 p.m., Lockout, Co. Rd. K.

Sunday, Jan. 29

1:43 p.m., Disturbance, E. Seventh St.

2:52 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Pacifica.

3:47 p.m., Traffic stop, 10 and Chestnut.

Monday, Jan. 30

5:37 a.m., 911 trace, N. Pine St.

8:16 a.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Hackberry St.

8:26 a.m., Assist other agency, County Rd. 17 and County Rd. N.

2:01 p.m., Dog at large, Haba Lane.

5:58 p.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and 20th.

8:39 p.m., Lockout, Commercial Park Rd.

9:34 p.m., HHS intake.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

11:05 a.m., Assist other agency, County Rd. 17 and County Rd. N.

12:32 p.m., Traffic control, N. Linden St.

3:06 p.m., HHS intake, Omaha.

4:25 p.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.

10:39 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and assist other agency, Hwy 77 and County Rd. L.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

1:53 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut.

2:44 p.m., Accident with property damage, N. Linden St.

5:33 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Linden.

11:14 p.m., Abandoned vehicle, Hwy 77.

Thursday, Feb. 2

9:23 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Linden St.

9:48 a.m., Welfare check.

2:38 p.m., Accident with property damage, Third and Sycamore.

4:28 p.m., Accident with personal injury, First and Locust.

5:47 p.m., Animal complaint, W. Second St.