Friday, Jan. 27
12:29 a.m., Assist other agency, 12th and Orange.
7:55 a.m., Traffic stop, S. Linden St.
8:19 a.m., Theft from residence, N. Laurel St.
8:29 a.m., Drug violation, N. Locust, St.
12:25 p.m., Disturbance, 15th and Hackberry.
12:50 p.m., Death notification, Spruce St.
5:09 p.m., HHS intake.
Saturday, Jan. 28
3:12 a.m., Disturbance, N. Linden St.
3:53 p.m., Lockout, N. Locust, St.
5:22 p.m., Accident with personal injury, Hwy 109 and Hwy 92.
6:30 p.m., HHS intake.
People are also reading…
6:47 p.m., Suspicious activity, N. Orange St.
10:39 p.m., Lockout, Co. Rd. K.
Sunday, Jan. 29
1:43 p.m., Disturbance, E. Seventh St.
2:52 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Pacifica.
3:47 p.m., Traffic stop, 10 and Chestnut.
Monday, Jan. 30
5:37 a.m., 911 trace, N. Pine St.
8:16 a.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Hackberry St.
8:26 a.m., Assist other agency, County Rd. 17 and County Rd. N.
2:01 p.m., Dog at large, Haba Lane.
5:58 p.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and 20th.
8:39 p.m., Lockout, Commercial Park Rd.
9:34 p.m., HHS intake.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
11:05 a.m., Assist other agency, County Rd. 17 and County Rd. N.
12:32 p.m., Traffic control, N. Linden St.
3:06 p.m., HHS intake, Omaha.
4:25 p.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.
10:39 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and assist other agency, Hwy 77 and County Rd. L.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
1:53 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut.
2:44 p.m., Accident with property damage, N. Linden St.
5:33 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Linden.
11:14 p.m., Abandoned vehicle, Hwy 77.
Thursday, Feb. 2
9:23 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Linden St.
9:48 a.m., Welfare check.
2:38 p.m., Accident with property damage, Third and Sycamore.
4:28 p.m., Accident with personal injury, First and Locust.
5:47 p.m., Animal complaint, W. Second St.