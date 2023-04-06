Monday, March 24
10:10 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 109 and 34th St.
12:11 p.m., Accident with property damage, Hwy 109 and Hwy 77.
3:41 p.m., Welfare check.
8:34 p.m., HHS intake.
Tuesday, March 25
2:45 a.m., Off-street parking.
7:56 a.m., Vandalism, W. Eighth St.
9:34 a.m., Accident/hit-and-run, N. Linden St.
6:13 p.m., HHS intake.
9:05 p.m., Dog at large, S. Chestnut St. and bridge.
11:34 p.m., Transport to Lincoln.
Wednesday, March 26
9:53 a.m., Traffic control, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.
10:12 a.m., Found property, N. Beech St.
5:25 p.m., Escort, Co. Rd. J.
Thursday, March 27
2:31 a.m., Off-street parking.
10:22 a.m., Criminal mischief, N. Maple St.
10:52 a.m., Harassment, N. Locust St.
11:54 a.m., Accident/hit-and-run, N. Locust St.
3 p.m., Child abuse/neglect.
3:40 p.m., HHS intake.
Friday, March 28
7:48 a.m., Traffic stop, 17th and Chestnut.
9:07 a.m., Traffic stop, 19th and Locust.
10:48 a.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Spruce.
11:12 a.m., Traffic stop, 20th and Chestnut.
11:27 a.m., Lockout, N. Chestnut St.
12:08 p.m., HHS intake.
1:18 p.m., Traffic stop, Sixth and Chestnut.
4:25 p.m., Dog at large, W. Eighth St.
6:24 p.m., Traffic stop, Fourth and Broadway.
9:25 p.m., Arrest warrant, W. 16th St.
10:05 p.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Chestnut.
1:08 p.m., Traffic stop, Ninth and Chestnut.
Saturday, March 29
2:05 a.m., Ambulance needed, W. Sixth St.
10:22 a.m., Investigation, E. Eighth St.
10:42 a.m., Traffic complaint.
12:08 p.m., Death investigation, N. Beech St.
7:19 p.m., Lockout, Dry Run Dr.
Sunday, March 30
2:30 a.m., Off-street parking.
8:28 a.m., Lockout, N. Sycamore St.
11:51 a.m., Assist other agency, E. 12th St.
1 p.m., Program, N. Chestnut St.
3:36 p.m., Traffic stop, Seventh and Chestnut.
5:02 p.m., 911 trace, Hwy 77.
6:13 p.m., Accident with property damage, N. Sycamore St.
7:30 p.m., HHS intake.
8:53 p.m., Disturbance, N. Linden St.
9:25 p.m., Noise disturbance, N. Locust St.