Friday, April 7
1:08 a.m., Disturbance, N. Linden St.
6:09 a.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Bel Aire.
8:46 a.m., Theft (all other) E. First St.
11:45 a.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.
2:22 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15.
4:37 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
4:46 p.m., Stolen vehicle, N. Linden St.
7:55 p.m., Threats/suicide.
7:57 p.m., Lockout, Dry Run Dr.
9:18 p.m., Noise disturbance, W. Fifth St.
Saturday, April 8
8:47 a.m., HHS intake.
11:26 a.m., Traffic complaint, N. Broadway St.
1:28 p.m., Lockout, N. Chestnut St.
3:28 p.m., Lockout, E. Ninth St.
9:13 p.m., Transport, N. Chestnut St.
10:51 p.m., Investigation, N. Hackberry St.
Sunday, April 9
9:10 a.m., Alarm, E. Sixth St.
12:32 p.m., Ambulance needed, Garrett Ave.
1:07 p.m., Welfare check.
Monday, April 10
9:21 a.m., Attempted burglary, N. Linden St.
5:09 p.m., HHS intake.
5:12 p.m., HHS intake.
5:25 p.m., HHS intake.
6:12 p.m., Records check, N. Broadway St.
Tuesday, April 11
4:12 a.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Pine
4:33 a.m., Traffic stop, Old Hwy 77 and Aspen
9:49 a.m., Dog at large, N Linden St.
10:08 a.m., Attempted burglary, E Fifth St.
1:22 p.m., Lockout, 34th St.
1:32 p.m., Disturbance/noise, W. Third St.
8:25 p.m., Theft of bike, N. Hwy. 77.
Wednesday, April 12
12:05 a.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and Sloup Dr.
1 a.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Broadway.
2:10 a.m., HHS intake.
2:21 a.m., Assist party, N. Hackberry, St.
3:41 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 16
4:05 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15
5:53 a.m., Suspicious activity, Fifth and Elm.
7:43 a.m., Traffic stop, N. Locust St.
10:40 a.m., Welfare check.
12:57 p.m., Welfare check.
1:13 p.m., HHS intake.
3:44 p.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and A St.
Thursday, April 13
9:58 a.m., Lockout, W. Third St.
1:54 p.m., Traffic stop, 10th and Pine.
3:34 p.m., Theft from building, 15th and Locust.
3:44 p.m., Traffic complaint 23rd and N. Maple.
5:01 p.m., Accident with property damage, N. Hwy. 77.
8:43 p.m., HHS intake.
9:56 p.m., Drug violation, N. Laurel Ave.
10:57 p.m., Overdose drug/alcohol.