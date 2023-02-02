Friday, Jan. 20
7:49 a.m., Traffic stop, 11th and Chestnut.
8:28 a.m., Harassing/obscene call.
8:54 a.m., Dog barking, N. Chestnut St.
9:09 a.m., Lockout, N. Chestnut St.
12:13 p.m., Traffic stop, Dry Run Dr.
2:31 p.m., Suspicious activity, N. Elm St.
4:05 p.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.
4:58 p.m., Lockout. 10th and Locust.
6:58 p.m., Lost/stolen license plate, N. Broadway St.
Saturday, Jan. 21
3:20 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and County Rd. J.
3:58 p.m., Dog lost, N. Beech St.
8:21 p.m., Suspicious activity, Mark Dr.
8:47 p.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Chestnut.
Sunday, Jan. 22
12:05 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
11:46 a.m., Assist other agency, W. Eighth St.
10:04 p.m., Motorist assist, N. Chestnut St.
Monday, Jan. 23
6:46 a.m., Welfare check.
1:43 p.m., Theft (all other), N. Broadway St.
4:48 p.m., Theft by shoplifting, N. Chestnut St.
4:48 p.m., Animal complaint, W. Ninth St.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
8:22 a.m., Theft (all other), E. Curtis
8:45 a.m., False reporting, Broadway St.
8:54 a.m., Animal complaint, W. Ninth St.
9:37 a.m., Driver’s license pick up.
12:39 p.m., Vandalism, N. Broadway St.
3:21 p.m., Drug violation, W. 13th St.
3:22 p.m., Motorist assist, Dry Run Dr.
6:56 p.m., Theft self-serve gas, W. Second St.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
3:26 a.m., Vacation/security check, Triple C Storage, Industrial Park.
12:14 p.m., Abandoned vehicle, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15.
1:08 p.m., Welfare check.
8:09 p.m., Lockout, N. Chestnut St.
8:33 p.m., HHS intake.
Thursday, Jan. 26
7:46 a.m., Traffic stop, 200 block 11th St.
10:30 a.m., Theft from residence, N. Hackberry St.
3:23 p.m., Warrant, N. 77 Hwy.
4:22 p.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.
4:39 p.m., HHS intake.
7:58 p.m., Traffic stop, Fourth and Beech.