Friday, Feb, 10
1:33 p.m., HHS intake.
1:54 p.m., Abuse/child neglect, N. Hickory St.
2:17 p.m., Lost property, N. Chestnut St.
9:37 p.m., Animal complaint, W. Eighth St.
10:13 p.m., Suspicious activity, N. Linden St.
Saturday, Feb. 11
2:12 a.m., Off-street parking
5:09 p.m., Ambulance needed, Beech St.
Sunday, Feb. 12
1:06 a.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut.
2:01 a.m., Off-street parking.
4:05 p.m., Found property, N. Broadway St.
Monday, Feb. 13
5:03 a.m., Lockout, W. A St.
9:07 a.m., 911 trace, N. Hwy 77.
1:34 p.m., Drivers license pick up, N. Broadway St.
2:55 p.m., Abuse/child neglect.
3:31 p.m., HHS intake.
4:44 p.m., Assault, Broadway St.
6:38 p.m., Welfare check.
7:04 p.m., Criminal mischief, N. Broadway St.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
6:07 a.m., Lost property, E. Eighth St.
7:50 a.m., Welfare check.
5:03 p.m., Drug violation.
5:55 p.m., HHS intake.
8:38 p.m., Assault.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
11:09 a.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Chestnut.
12:41 p.m., Abuse/child neglect, S. Linden St.
1:26 p.m., Traffic stop, 10th and Chestnut.
2:22 p.m., Warrant, W. 16th St.
3:58 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 18.
6:16 p.m., Dog at large.
9:07 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Chestnut.
Thursday, Feb. 16
12:27 p.m., Assist other agency, W. Seventh St.
4:44 p.m., Traffic stop, 17th Ave. and Bypass.
5:29 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
8:26 p.m., Burglary/residence, W. Second St.
9:24 p.m., Assist other agency, County Rd. 15 and County Rd. K.