Friday, Feb. 3
5:45 a.m., Civil matter, W. 12th St.
11:21 a.m., HHS intake, Cedar Bluffs.
4:32 p.m., Gas drive off, W. Second St.
Saturday, Feb. 4
4:13 a.m., Dog at large, W. 11th St.
5:50 a.m., Ambulance needed, N. Orange St.
9:34 a.m., Lockout, Dry Run Dr.
10:47 a.m., Alarm, E. Fifth St.
11:10 a.m., Dog at large, Seventh and Broadway.
1:44 p.m., Dog at large, W. Ninth St.
2:07 p.m., Lockout, 15th and Hackberry.
5:19 p.m., Traffic stop, Third and Chestnut.
People are also reading…
8:29 p.m., Dog lost, W. Fifth St.
11:11 p.m., Sexual assault, E. Fifth St.
Sunday, Feb. 5
12:31 a.m., Alarm, N. Fifth St.
2:38 a.m., Suspicious activity, N. Orange St.
6:21 p.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.
Monday, Feb. 6
8:17 a.m., Assist other agency, N. Bel Aire Blvd.
10:18 a.m., Drug violation, N. Bel Aire Blvd.
1:13 p.m., Records check, police station.
5 p.m., Fraud report.
5:55 p.m., Alarm, Commercial Park Rd.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
9:45 a.m., Drug violation, Dry Run Dr.
1:34 p.m., Theft from residence, N. Locust St.
6:37 p.m., Suspicious activity, N. Hackberry St.
10:14 p.m., Suspicious activity, E. Fourth St.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
2:02 a.m., Off-street parking.
2:16 a.m., Assist other agency, Second and Pine, Colon.
7:57 a.m., Theft from auto, E. Sixth St.
9:05 a.m., Theft from auto, N. Broadway St.
9:40 a.m., Theft from auto, N. Broadway St.
1:31 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Chestnut.
2:51 p.m., Lockout, E. Fifth St.
Thursday, Feb. 9
7:23 a.m., Lockout, County Rd. J.
9:28 a.m., Traffic stop, Fourth and Chestnut.
9:45 a.m., Theft from building, N. Beech St.
10:25 a.m., Assist other agency, N. Broadway St.
10:40 a.m., Vandalism, N. Broadway St.
2:49 p.m., HHS intake.
3:57 p.m., Traffic stop, 10th and Linden.
8:49 p.m., Traffic stop, 11 and Beech.
9:15 p.m., Assist other agency, Hwy 77 and First St.
9:20 p.m., Investigation.