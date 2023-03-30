Wahoo Police Log

Friday, March 17
2:10 a.m., Off-street parking.
9:15 a.m., Abuse/neglect child.
12:23 p.m., Threats/suicide.
5:55 p.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.
8:09 p.m., Traffic stop, Linden and A.
8:09 p.m., HHS intake.
8:45 p.m., Theft by shoplifting, N. Chestnut St.
11:16 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and County Rd. J.
Saturday, March 18
12:13 a.m., Traffic stop, County Rd. 17 and Hwy 92.
12:54 a.m., Traffic stop, 34th and Simodynes.
1:24 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 13.
1:40 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 13.
2:20 a.m., Motorist assist, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15.
2:57 a.m., Traffic stop, Dry Run Dr.
5:39 a.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and County Rd. J.
5:48 a.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and County Rd. J.
5:54 a.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and County Rd. J.
5:58 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
4:01 p.m., Alarm, W. Second St.
5:47 p.m., Welfare check.
8:47 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 18.
10:26 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Chestnut.
10:45 p.m., Traffic stop, Linden and 12th.
11:13 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Orange.
11:20 p.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Chestnut.
11:26 p.m., Traffic stop, Fourth and Chestnut.
Sunday, March 19
12:23 a.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Locust.
12:34 a.m., Welfare check.
3:48 p.m., Threats, N. Hackberry St.
11:19 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15.
11:33 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15.
Monday, March 20
12 a.m., Traffic stop, County Rd. 16 and County Rd. N.
1:03 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
4:55 a.m., Traffic stop, 20th and Chestnut.
5:21 a.m., Assist other agency, N. Bel Aire Blvd.
5:46 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
5:54 a.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Chestnut.
6:02 a.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and J St.
6:23 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Broadway.
8:25 a.m., Vandalism, N. Birch St.
8:29 a.m., Traffic complaint, W. 11th St.
8:54 a.m., Assist other agency, N. Birch St.
9:32 a.m., HHS intake.
9:57 a.m., Suspicious activity, Commercial Park Rd.
11:10 a.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Sycamore.
1:07 p.m., Dog at large, Eighth and Elm St.
1:46 p.m., Runaway, County Rd. J and Maly Rd.
2:53 p.m., Animal complaint, Dry Run Dr.
5:15 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Chestnut.
5:27 p.m., HHS intake.
8:20 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Beech.
8:34 p.m., Traffic stop, 10th and Pine.
9:44 Welfare check.
Tuesday, March 21
2:45 a.m., Off-street parking.
11:47 a.m., Leaving scene of accident, W. 15th.
4:18 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and County Rd. 16.
4:38 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Desney.
5:06 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
7:05 p.m., Welfare check.
7:57 p.m., Transport, County Rd. J.
Wednesday, March 22
12:46 a.m., Assist other agency, N. Hackberry St.
2:42 p.m., Lockout, 10th and Pine.
9:15 p.m., Lockout, Dry Run Dr.
Thursday, March 23
3:43 a.m., Traffic stop, Ninth and Chestnut.
5:01 a.m., Traffic stop, Second and Beech.
5:11 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.
5:31 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
5:39 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and 17th Ave.
6:06 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Hwy 92.
6:17 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
7:39 a.m., 911 Trace, N. 77 Hwy.
1:19 p.m., Assist other agency, N. Locust St.