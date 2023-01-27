 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wahoo Police Log

Friday, Jan. 13

8:06 a.m., Accident with property damage, Sixth and Broadway.

1 p.m., Field interview, Broadway St.

2:31 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Broadway.

4:04 p.m., Traffic stop, Sixth and Broadway.

7:39 p.m., Driving under the influence, N. Chestnut St.

9:57 p.m., Motorist assist, N Chestnut St.

9:58 p.m., Traffic stop, 300 block of Fifth St.

Saturday, Jan. 14

1:54 a.m., Suspicious activity, E. Seventh St.

6:17 a.m., Lockout, Mark Dr.

10:06 a.m., Assist party, 10th and Cottonwood.

10:44 a.m., Traffic control, N. Linden St.

4:36 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Sycamore.

4:47 p.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.

4:57 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Maple.

10:32 p.m., Assist other agency, County Rd. P and County Rd. 28, Prague.

Sunday, Jan. 15

12:54 p.m., Traffic stop, Old Hwy 77 and Sloup Dr.

3:40 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Elm.

10:25 p.m., Suspicious activity, N. Beech St.

Monday, Jan. 16

9:25 a.m., Suspicious activity, W. 15th St.

10:08 a.m., Traffic control, E. Second St.

10:19 a.m., HHS intake, N. Linden St.

10:36 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15.

10:58 a.m., Dog at large, Sixth and Pine.

11:39 a.m., Traffic stop, Beech St.

1:36 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and County Rd. J.

3:12 p.m., Traffic stop, County Rd. 16 and Hwy 92.

3:38 p.m., Traffic stop, 14th and Chestnut.

3:43 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Hickory.

3:44 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Spruce.

3:46 p.m., Traffic stop, 11th and Pine.

10:13 p.m., HHS intake.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

1 p.m., Child abuse/neglect.

10:22 p.m., Livestock, Old Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

8:24 a.m., Lockout, County Rd. J.

11:56 a.m., HHS intake, W. 16th St.

12:09 p.m., HHS intake, N. Maple St.

3:29 p.m., Lockout, E. 12th St.

4:38 p.m., Sexual assault.

4:54 p.m., Dog at large, N. Walnut St.

5:09 p.m., Traffic stop, Sycamore St.

6:40 p.m., Disturbance, N. Elm St.

Thursday, Jan. 19

11:03 a.m., Welfare check.

12:17 p.m., Escort, E. 11th St.

1:18 p.m., Lockout, N. Broadway St.

6:47 p.m., Welfare check.

7:33 p.m., HHS intake.

