Wahoo Police Log

Friday, Jan. 13
8:06 a.m., Accident with property damage, Sixth and Broadway.
1 p.m., Field interview, Broadway St.
2:31 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Broadway.
4:04 p.m., Traffic stop, Sixth and Broadway.
7:39 p.m., Driving under the influence, N. Chestnut St.
9:57 p.m., Motorist assist, N Chestnut St.
9:58 p.m., Traffic stop, 300 block of Fifth St.
Saturday, Jan. 14
1:54 a.m., Suspicious activity, E. Seventh St.
6:17 a.m., Lockout, Mark Dr.
10:06 a.m., Assist party, 10th and Cottonwood.
10:44 a.m., Traffic control, N. Linden St.
4:36 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Sycamore.
4:47 p.m., Traffic stop, N. Chestnut St.
4:57 p.m., Traffic stop, Fifth and Maple.
10:32 p.m., Assist other agency, County Rd. P and County Rd. 28, Prague.
Sunday, Jan. 15
12:54 p.m., Traffic stop, Old Hwy 77 and Sloup Dr.
3:40 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Elm.
10:25 p.m., Suspicious activity, N. Beech St.
Monday, Jan. 16
9:25 a.m., Suspicious activity, W. 15th St.
10:08 a.m., Traffic control, E. Second St.
10:19 a.m., HHS intake, N. Linden St.
10:36 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15.
10:58 a.m., Dog at large, Sixth and Pine.
11:39 a.m., Traffic stop, Beech St.
1:36 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and County Rd. J.
3:12 p.m., Traffic stop, County Rd. 16 and Hwy 92.
3:38 p.m., Traffic stop, 14th and Chestnut.
3:43 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Hickory.
3:44 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Spruce.
3:46 p.m., Traffic stop, 11th and Pine.
10:13 p.m., HHS intake.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
1 p.m., Child abuse/neglect.
10:22 p.m., Livestock, Old Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
8:24 a.m., Lockout, County Rd. J.
11:56 a.m., HHS intake, W. 16th St.
12:09 p.m., HHS intake, N. Maple St.
3:29 p.m., Lockout, E. 12th St.
4:38 p.m., Sexual assault.
4:54 p.m., Dog at large, N. Walnut St.
5:09 p.m., Traffic stop, Sycamore St.
6:40 p.m., Disturbance, N. Elm St.
Thursday, Jan. 19
11:03 a.m., Welfare check.
12:17 p.m., Escort, E. 11th St.
1:18 p.m., Lockout, N. Broadway St.
6:47 p.m., Welfare check.
7:33 p.m., HHS intake.