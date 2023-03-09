Friday, Feb. 24

9:23 a.m., Accident with property damage, Ninth and Chestnut St.

10:59 a.m., Dog at large, W. Park Dr.

4:59 p.m., Traffic stop, First St. and Bypass.

8:12 p.m., HHS intake.

9:21 p.m., Lockout, N. Locust St.

9:58 p.m., Assist other agency, Chestnut and Ninth.

Saturday, Feb. 25

1:33 a.m., Disturbance/verbal, Eighth and Pine.

2:26 a.m., Off-street parking.

9:05 a.m., Disturbance, N. Broadway St.

10:56 a.m., Assist party, Commercial Park Rd.

4:37 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.

5:03 p.m., Investigation, E. 11th St.

6:51 p.m., Assist other agency, S. Broadway St.

10:35 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Hwy 77.

Sunday, Feb. 26

2:45 a.m., Off-street parking.

12:09 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Walnut.

4:35 p.m., Disturbance, N. 77 Hwy.

6:15 p.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Locust.

6:22 p.m., Traffic stop, Third and Chestnut.

7:22 p.m., Investigation, N. Chestnut St.

7:47 p.m., Investigation, Old Hwy 77 and Sand Creek.

9:29 p.m., Investigation, Second and Chestnut.

9:35 p.m., Traffic stop, Seventh and Locust.

Monday, Feb. 27

2:35 a.m., Off-street parking.

3:56 a.m., Assist other agency, W. 11th St.

12:42 p.m., HHS intake.

2:28 p.m., Assist party, N. Linden St.

5:06 p.m., HHS intake.

5:10 p.m., Dog at large, 17th Rd.

5:13 p.m., HHS intake.

11:41 p.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and 23rd

Tuesday, Feb. 28

3:45 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15.

4:13 a.m., Traffic stop, County Rd. 16 and Hwy 92.

6:01 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 18.

11:09 a.m., Traffic stop, 16th and Locust.

12:40 p.m., Fraud, N. Broadway St.

5:09 p.m., Traffic stop, 10th and Broadway.

8:11 p.m., Criminal mischief, N. Maple St.

8:22 p.m., Traffic stop, A and Walnut.

9:23 p.m., Traffic stop, 17th and Locust.

Wednesday, March 1

12:02 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Beech.

12:24 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and Chestnut.

12:53 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 16.

1:33 a.m., Assist other agency, Hwy 77 and County Rd. K.

9:38 a.m., Traffic stop, Second and Locust.

9:52 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.

11:27 a.m., Traffic stop, Second and Locust.

12:06 p.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Locust.

1:33 p.m., Missing person, E. Ninth St.

2:06 p.m., Alarm, E. Fifth St.

3:08 p.m., Theft by shoplifting, N. Chestnut St.

7:01 p.m., Motorist assist, N. Chestnut St.

7:26 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Walnut.

7:35 p.m., Traffic stop, 20th and Hackberry St.

Thursday, March 2

2:37 a.m., Off-street parking.

9:38 a.m., Trespassing, N. Hackberry St.

1:31 p.m., Traffic stop, Third and Chestnut.

1:42 p.m., Lockout, N. Broadway St.

2:48 p.m., Accident with property damage, Aspen and Old 77.

3:53 p.m., Assist other agency, W. Seventh St.

5:05 p.m., Suspicious activity, N. Sycamore St.

7:06 p.m., Lockout, Fifth and Elm.

8:50 p.m., Suspicious activity, N. Orange St.