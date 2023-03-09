Friday, Feb. 24
9:23 a.m., Accident with property damage, Ninth and Chestnut St.
10:59 a.m., Dog at large, W. Park Dr.
4:59 p.m., Traffic stop, First St. and Bypass.
8:12 p.m., HHS intake.
9:21 p.m., Lockout, N. Locust St.
9:58 p.m., Assist other agency, Chestnut and Ninth.
Saturday, Feb. 25
1:33 a.m., Disturbance/verbal, Eighth and Pine.
2:26 a.m., Off-street parking.
9:05 a.m., Disturbance, N. Broadway St.
10:56 a.m., Assist party, Commercial Park Rd.
4:37 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.
5:03 p.m., Investigation, E. 11th St.
6:51 p.m., Assist other agency, S. Broadway St.
10:35 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Hwy 77.
Sunday, Feb. 26
2:45 a.m., Off-street parking.
12:09 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Walnut.
4:35 p.m., Disturbance, N. 77 Hwy.
6:15 p.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Locust.
6:22 p.m., Traffic stop, Third and Chestnut.
7:22 p.m., Investigation, N. Chestnut St.
7:47 p.m., Investigation, Old Hwy 77 and Sand Creek.
9:29 p.m., Investigation, Second and Chestnut.
9:35 p.m., Traffic stop, Seventh and Locust.
Monday, Feb. 27
2:35 a.m., Off-street parking.
3:56 a.m., Assist other agency, W. 11th St.
12:42 p.m., HHS intake.
2:28 p.m., Assist party, N. Linden St.
5:06 p.m., HHS intake.
5:10 p.m., Dog at large, 17th Rd.
5:13 p.m., HHS intake.
11:41 p.m., Traffic stop, Chestnut and 23rd
Tuesday, Feb. 28
3:45 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 15.
4:13 a.m., Traffic stop, County Rd. 16 and Hwy 92.
6:01 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 18.
11:09 a.m., Traffic stop, 16th and Locust.
12:40 p.m., Fraud, N. Broadway St.
5:09 p.m., Traffic stop, 10th and Broadway.
8:11 p.m., Criminal mischief, N. Maple St.
8:22 p.m., Traffic stop, A and Walnut.
9:23 p.m., Traffic stop, 17th and Locust.
Wednesday, March 1
12:02 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Beech.
12:24 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and Chestnut.
12:53 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd. 16.
1:33 a.m., Assist other agency, Hwy 77 and County Rd. K.
9:38 a.m., Traffic stop, Second and Locust.
9:52 a.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
11:27 a.m., Traffic stop, Second and Locust.
12:06 p.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Locust.
1:33 p.m., Missing person, E. Ninth St.
2:06 p.m., Alarm, E. Fifth St.
3:08 p.m., Theft by shoplifting, N. Chestnut St.
7:01 p.m., Motorist assist, N. Chestnut St.
7:26 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Walnut.
7:35 p.m., Traffic stop, 20th and Hackberry St.
Thursday, March 2
2:37 a.m., Off-street parking.
9:38 a.m., Trespassing, N. Hackberry St.
1:31 p.m., Traffic stop, Third and Chestnut.
1:42 p.m., Lockout, N. Broadway St.
2:48 p.m., Accident with property damage, Aspen and Old 77.
3:53 p.m., Assist other agency, W. Seventh St.
5:05 p.m., Suspicious activity, N. Sycamore St.
7:06 p.m., Lockout, Fifth and Elm.
8:50 p.m., Suspicious activity, N. Orange St.