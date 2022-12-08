Wahoo Police Log

Friday, Nov. 25
12:47 a.m., Ambulance needed, N. Orange, St.
2:06 a.m., Harassment/personal, Desney Blvd.
2:43 a.m., Transport, County Rd. J.
3:52 a.m., Harassment/personal, Desney Blvd.
9:45 a.m., Gas drive off, N. Chestnut St.
11:23 a.m., Traffic stop, Second and Sixth
1:37 p.m., Animal complaint, N. Beech St.
1:43 p.m., Abandoned vehicle, N. Chestnut St.
2:22 p.m., HHS intake.
7:01 p.m., Transport, County Rd. J.
Saturday, Nov. 26
12:21 a.m., Accident with personal injury, Chestnut and 15th St.
9:30 a.m., Theft by shoplifting, N. Chestnut St.
2:12 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th St. and Bypass.
8:36 p.m., Disturbance/noise, N. Orange, St.
Sunday, Nov. 27
3:05 p.m., Harassing/obscene call, N. Broadway St.
3:38 p.m., Assault, N. Hackberry St.
5:27 p.m., Traffic stop, W. Fifth St.
7:41 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Walnut.
8:01 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and 31st St.
8:31 p.m., Welfare check.
9:39 p.m., Traffic stop, Seventh and Chestnut.
11:02 p.m., Field interview, Broadway St.
11:30 p.m., Traffic stop, S. Chestnut St.
Monday, Nov. 28
10:34 a.m., Assist other agency, N. Locust St.
3:27 p.m., Dog at large, Maple and Fifth St.
5:47 p.m., Traffic stop, Eight and Chestnut.
6:14 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Sycamore.
6:55 p.m., Lockout, W. 13th St.
7:56 p.m., Welfare check.
Tuesday, Nov 29
7:43 a.m., Assist other agency, E. 10th St.
8:22 a.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Walnut.
10:30 a.m., Lockout, N. Chestnut St.
4:41 p.m., Suspicious activity, N. Orange, St.
5:29 p.m., Criminal mischief, E. 12th St.
5:41 p.m., Welfare check.
9:08 p.m., HHS intake.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
9:37 a.m., Lockout, N. Locust St.
11:56 a.m., Welfare check.
8:54 p.m., Lockout, W. Sixth St.
9:34 p.m., Welfare check.
Thursday, Dec. 1
12:35 a.m., Assist other agency, Bypass/dam.
5:56 a.m., Ambulance needed, N. Hackberry St.
10:48 a.m., Investigation.
11:03 a.m., Driver’s license pick up.
12:08 p.m., Drug violation, N. 77 Hwy.
12:44 p.m., Harassment/personal.
1:28 p.m., Lockout, E. First St.
3:09 p.m., Trespassing, N. Maple St.
3:43 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.
4:55 p.m., Theft (all other), N. Maple St.
8:37 p.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Linden.
9:30 p.m., Suspicious activity, E. Sloup Dr.