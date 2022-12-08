 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wahoo Police Log

  • 0

Friday, Nov. 25

12:47 a.m., Ambulance needed, N. Orange, St.

2:06 a.m., Harassment/personal, Desney Blvd.

2:43 a.m., Transport, County Rd. J.

3:52 a.m., Harassment/personal, Desney Blvd.

9:45 a.m., Gas drive off, N. Chestnut St.

11:23 a.m., Traffic stop, Second and Sixth

1:37 p.m., Animal complaint, N. Beech St.

1:43 p.m., Abandoned vehicle, N. Chestnut St.

2:22 p.m., HHS intake.

7:01 p.m., Transport, County Rd. J.

Saturday, Nov. 26

12:21 a.m., Accident with personal injury, Chestnut and 15th St.

People are also reading…

9:30 a.m., Theft by shoplifting, N. Chestnut St.

2:12 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th St. and Bypass.

8:36 p.m., Disturbance/noise, N. Orange, St.

Sunday, Nov. 27

3:05 p.m., Harassing/obscene call, N. Broadway St.

3:38 p.m., Assault, N. Hackberry St.

5:27 p.m., Traffic stop, W. Fifth St.

7:41 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Walnut.

8:01 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and 31st St.

8:31 p.m., Welfare check.

9:39 p.m., Traffic stop, Seventh and Chestnut.

11:02 p.m., Field interview, Broadway St.

11:30 p.m., Traffic stop, S. Chestnut St.

Monday, Nov. 28

10:34 a.m., Assist other agency, N. Locust St.

3:27 p.m., Dog at large, Maple and Fifth St.

5:47 p.m., Traffic stop, Eight and Chestnut.

6:14 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Sycamore.

6:55 p.m., Lockout, W. 13th St.

7:56 p.m., Welfare check.

Tuesday, Nov 29

7:43 a.m., Assist other agency, E. 10th St.

8:22 a.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Walnut.

10:30 a.m., Lockout, N. Chestnut St.

4:41 p.m., Suspicious activity, N. Orange, St.

5:29 p.m., Criminal mischief, E. 12th St.

5:41 p.m., Welfare check.

9:08 p.m., HHS intake.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

9:37 a.m., Lockout, N. Locust St.

11:56 a.m., Welfare check.

8:54 p.m., Lockout, W. Sixth St.

9:34 p.m., Welfare check.

Thursday, Dec. 1

12:35 a.m., Assist other agency, Bypass/dam.

5:56 a.m., Ambulance needed, N. Hackberry St.

10:48 a.m., Investigation.

11:03 a.m., Driver’s license pick up.

12:08 p.m., Drug violation, N. 77 Hwy.

12:44 p.m., Harassment/personal.

1:28 p.m., Lockout, E. First St.

3:09 p.m., Trespassing, N. Maple St.

3:43 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.

4:55 p.m., Theft (all other), N. Maple St.

8:37 p.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Linden.

9:30 p.m., Suspicious activity, E. Sloup Dr.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

VFW Christmas Drive notes 60 years

VFW Christmas Drive notes 60 years

WAHOO – For the 60th consecutive year, a volunteer effort will help make Christmas a little brighter for some families in Saunders County. But…