WAHOO – During his report to the Wahoo City Council, Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Stuhr said his department is in the middle of its busiest time of the year as they prepare local parks and recreational facilities for summer.

“The next 60 days is the busiest time for parks staff relating to outdoor facilities,” Stuhr said during the May 9 city council meeting.

The Wahoo Aquatic Center will be fully staffed again this summer, which is becoming a rarity as many area communities struggle to hire lifeguards and managers, he said.

With many employees returning from last year, the aquatic center will be ready to open on Memorial Day weekend.

“We expect a complete, full season of swimming at the aquatic center, so that’s good,” Stuhr added.

Work has also been going on in other recreational facilities in the city. Stuhr said the Civic Center’s weight room is getting a new heat pump and duct work, while a new driveway apron was recently built at Sam Crawford Field.

Five solar-powered lights have been installed at Hackberry Park as a pilot program, Stuhr said. If these lights work well, similar equipment could be fitted in other areas of the city.

New flag poles and benches were put in at parks in the city as the result of a memorial gift from the Mert Odin family. Stuhr said there are new flag poles at Sam Crawford Field and South Hackberry Park, where a bench was also installed. A second bench is now at the Civic Center.

The department is also looking ahead to improving or adding park space in Wahoo. Stuhr said he has been working with JEO Consulting Group on a conceptual plan for renovation of Smith Park in downtown Wahoo in the next year or two. A conceptual plan for a mini park called Highlands Park in the North Highlands subdivision is close to completion as well.

Mayor Jerry Johnson asked if pickleball would be added to the parks system soon. Stuhr said the conceptual plans for Highlands Park and Smith Park have included the popular sport.

Five large trees were removed at Smith Park as part of the city’s program to identify and remove trees that are in poor condition, Stuhr reported.

Another upcoming summer milestone was also discussed by the council.

City Clerk Christina Fasel reported on the booklet and registration form that have been created for the city’s new ATV/UTV policy, which takes effect June 1.

The city council approved the final reading of Ordinance 2429 to allow licensed drivers to drive all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) on city streets on April 25.

The vehicles must be inspected by the Wahoo Police Department and a $100 annual fee paid to city hall before they can be registered. The ordinance also follows state regulations regarding ATVs and UTVs.

By state statute, an ATV is an off-highway vehicle, 50 inches wide or less, weighing at or under 1,200 pounds with three or more wheels. A UTV is up to 74 inches wide and 180 inches long, weighs 2,000 pounds or less and has four wheels. There are also restrictions on modifications or retrofitting of ATVs and UTVs.

Since the public learned of the new ordinance, there has been a lot of interest, as well as a few drivers who have jumped the gun, so to speak, by driving their all-terrain and utility-type vehicles on city streets before June 1.

“We’ve gotten a lot of calls on it already,” Fasel said.

Golf carts are not included in this ordinance. The city council plans to address the use of these vehicles in a separate ordinance.