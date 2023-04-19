LINCOLN – The Wahoo Newspaper staff earned seven awards at the Nebraska Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.

Staff Reporter Sam Crisler wrote multiple stories about Saunders County’s issues with its 911 communication system for first responders, which garnered a first place finish for In-Depth Writing.

Sport Editor Alex Eller’s story on Cecelia Fritsch, a young girl born with Down Syndrome who competed on the Wahoo Oetters Swim Team earned first place in Sports Feature Writing.

A story written by Suzi Nelson, managing editor, about the murder trial of Kolten Barnes was judged first in the Breaking News category.

Bobbi Teichert’s work on an ad for the Wahoo Country Music Show earned first place for Single Retail Advertising Idea – Black and White.

A second place finish in General Excellence was earned by the Wahoo Newspaper as well.

The sports department received second place for a photo page titled “State Softball Action” that featured photos of the Yutan-Mead, Bishop Neumann and Wahoo softball teams during the 2022 State Softball Championships in October. The photos were taken by Eller and the page was designed by Jacob Pokorny.

The sports department also earned a third place finish for Sports Feature Photography for a photo of mutton busting taken by Eller during the Wahoo Saddle Club Rodeo last summer.

Nelson praised her staff for their awards, and for the work they do each day.

“We work hard to publish a quality newspaper each week, and I’m glad to see that my staff is being recognized,” Nelson said.

Weekly newspapers belonging to the Nebraska Press Association were divided into four categories based on circulation. The Wahoo Newspaper competed in Division D. The entries were judged by the West Virginia Press Association.