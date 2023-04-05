WAHOO – Wahoo First United Methodist Church recently started a program called “Senior Spotlight” to recognize an older member of the congregation and to thank them for their faithfulness and the example they set for the rest of the congregation, according to Pastor Michael Carpenter.

The ministry began in March when another honoree, Nancy Porter, was celebrated, having joined the church in April 1949.

On Palm Sunday, April 2, the church celebrated Connie Lillie’s 75 years of membership.

Lillie joined Wahoo First Methodist Church on Palm Sunday, 1948. At age 104, Lillie’s seven decades of membership as a member of the church serve as an example of faithfulness that is an inspiration for many.

Both Lillie and Porter have been deeply involved in the Wahoo and Saunders County communities, as well as their church, since the late 1940s.

Wahoo First UMC’s “Senior Spotlight” provides an opportunity to share that involvement, telling stories through the decades of faithful service. This ministry will continue on the first Sunday of each new month, as different members are honored and celebrated.