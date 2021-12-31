Wahoo Library hours shortened in October

WAHOO – For the past few months, the Wahoo Public Library has been closing an hour earlier four days a week.

The library began closing at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday in October. Previously, the library had been open until 8 p.m.

Library Director Denise Lawver said she made the decision to shorten the library hours after personnel changes and because of lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, which closed the library for several months.

“We’re still coming back from COVID,” she said.

The library has also had several positions come open in recent months after some staff members retired. The most recent vacancy was a part-time position that worked mainly in the evenings, Lawver said. When the job was advertised, Lawver found the amount of people interested in working at the library was getting smaller and smaller.

“We did not receive a large enough pool of applicants for that position to make an offer of a job,” she said.

Rather than fill the position with an applicant who was not qualified for the job, Lawver chose to reduce the library’s hours.

“For right now it’s working,” she said.