WAHOO – Just in time to celebrate its 100th birthday, the Wahoo Public Library has undergone a makeover.

The library will open on Sunday, April 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. for a special event called Sundaes on Sunday to mark the special birthday.

Ice cream from Beauty View Farm near Wahoo and cookies baked by Mocha C’s in Wahoo will be available for visitors to create a unique frozen delight.

The library will also have special displays including items from 1923, the year the library was first opened. The library still has 12 of the original books collected by the Wahoo Woman’s Club when they started the library in 1923.

The women collected donations for 10 years as they saw a need for a library in the community. In February 1923 they finally had enough funds to start the project.

The city council allowed the use of part of the second floor of City Hall for the library, which opened in April 1923.

Volunteers ran the library for the first year, until the city council agreed with the public that it should be supported by tax dollars.

Current Library Director Denise Lawver said older patrons remember the library when it was on the second floor of the old city hall, which also housed the fire department, police department and the city jail.

“You could see the prisoners as you were climbing the stairs to go to the library,” she said.

The old city hall was torn down and a new structure built in 1959. The library remained a tenant of city hall until 2006 when the new library was completed at Sixth and Maple streets.

Since 2006, minor modifications have been done to the library. But the recent changes are the most comprehensive since the new structure was built.

The new upgrades include a kitchenette in the large meeting room, a self-serve checkout station, two new study rooms, new tables and a more open plan in the main library area. The old computer lab was reworked to become a medium-sized conference room, with a large table and comfortable seating for six to 10 people, Lawver explained.

The kitchenette is one of the renovations Lawver is most excited about. It will be used frequently, as the large conference room is often reserved for parties and social events.

“That was something I’ve always wanted,” she said.

The self-serve kiosk will make borrowing books easier for library patrons, Lawver said.

“They don’t have to come to the main desk and check out,” she added.

Funding for the improvements came from the Wahoo Public Library Foundation, Friends of the Wahoo Public Library and from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds received by the City of Wahoo.

Patrons are happy with the project.

“I’ve had nothing but positive comments on the changes made,” Lawver said.

Over the past century, libraries in general have endured many changes.

“Library usage has changed dramatically since 1923,” Lawver said.

The focus now is on services the library can provide for patrons, including computer access, making copies or using a printer.

The library has six public computers, including laptops. But computer use is not as prevalent as it was in previous years, Lawver said. In the 1990s, 100 people a month would come to the library to use the computers or surf the web. That is not as much of a need these days.

“Pretty much everyone walks in the building (now) and has a computer in their pocket with a smart phone,” she said.

The Wahoo Public Library has adapted to keep up with the changes. They offer thousands of books, movies, songs and magazines through multiple digital platforms. The library recently launched its own website, created by employee Christina Rowell.

The library’s 100th birthday has also been a big project for staff members. Carrie Trutna worked with local elementary students at Wahoo Public and St. Wenceslaus to have them draw pictures or write stories about what they thought the library was like 100 years ago, or what it is now. They will be on display during the open house.

“We thought it would be so much fun to see what they come up with,” Trutna said.

The open house will also include a showing of the silent film “Safety Last!” made in 1923, the same year the library was founded. It stars Harold Lloyd, a Nebraska native who became a silent film star.

There will also be outdoor games like horse shoes and yard Yahtzee.