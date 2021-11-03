Wahoo intersection will receive modifications

WAHOO – Public outcry resulted in modifications to an intersection that claimed five lives in less than a year.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will alter the intersection of Highway 77/92 and Highway 109 on the Wahoo Expressway starting this month by narrowing lanes as a temporary measure before a roundabout will be installed next summer.
Officials with the City of Wahoo and Saunders County contacted the NDOT last summer after three young people died at the intersection on July 20.
A car driven by Monica Chohon of Wahoo was heading south through the intersection when an eastbound pickup collided with her vehicle. Chohon and her passengers, her brothers Andrew and James, were pronounced dead at the scene.
In September 2020, Saunders County Supervisor Larry Mach and his wife, Marty, were killed at the same intersection under similar circumstances. With Larry Mach at the wheel, they were crossing Highway 77/92 heading south when an eastbound pickup hit their vehicle.
Wendy Mach, daughter of Larry and Marty Mach, said the modifications are a “long time coming.” She asked for changes at the intersection after her parents were killed there, but got nowhere.
Larry Mach was also a proponent of safer measures at the intersection when the expressway was being built. Wendy Mach said her father attended many meetings with NDOT and other state officials, advocating for an overpass for the intersection, but the idea was shelved because it was too expensive.
Larry Mach also felt the speed limit, which was 65 mph through the intersection when it first opened in 2015, was too aggressive. Even when it was lowered to 60 mph, the speed was still too high in Mach’s mind, his daughter said.
After his death, a colleague told Wendy Mach of a conversation her father had with an NDOT official, where he asked in frustration how many people had to die at that intersection before something was done.
In a chilling premonition of what was to come, Larry Mach told the official, “Fine, it’ll be me.”
“It kind of sucks the wind out of you,” Wendy Mach said. “Dad knew someone was going to have to sacrifice something.”
Wendy Mach said her dad did his best to force changes at the intersection. Unfortunately, it took much longer and many more sacrifices, for the modifications to be made.
Wahoo Mayor Jerry Johnson said he met with county officials and was on the phone with NDOT Director John Selmer shortly after the Chohon accident.
“It was very much on their radar as a top priority,” he said.
Johnson stayed in contact with Selmer as the NDOT began to review the intersection.
“Sometimes he called me, sometimes I called him,” he said.
Wendy Mach said the community also played a big part in getting the NDOT to prioritize the intersection. An online petition garnered over 11,000 signatures in favor of changes at the intersection.
“I don’t think this would’ve happened without the push of the community,” Mach said.
The NDOT reviewed video of the intersection recorded during a three-week period to examine existing conditions and driver behavior. From the review, the proposed modifications were developed.
“It was determined that while this intersection was designed and constructed to standard highway criteria, modifications to the intersection will improve the intersection’s performance,” the NDOT said in a press release issued on Oct. 27.
The temporary changes will close the approach lanes going east and west on Highway 77/92. This will reduce the roadway to three lanes, with a left turn lane, a right turn lane and a through lane.
The north and south approaches on Highway 109 will also be changed, going from two lanes to one. The speed limit at the intersection will be 50 mph. It is now 60 mph. The NDOT said there will be new lane markings, traffic control devices and signage to notify drivers of the changes.
A modular roundabout will be installed in summer 2020 similar to one that is already in place at Pleasant Dale on Highway 103. In the press release, the NDOT said roundabouts “reduce the most severe crashes by requiring drivers to slow down while also minimizing traffic delays.”
The speed approaching the Wahoo roundabout will drop to 50 mph, but those traveling through the roundabout will have a 20 mph limit.
Johnson said he made it a point to talk to the public about the proposed modifications by going to public events or visiting with people at local coffee shops.
“The public has questions, but they appreciate the fact that something got done,” he said.
Roundabouts have been a sore subject in the past for Wahoo. When the Chestnut Street project was being designed about 10 years ago, a roundabout was suggested. There was a lot of opposition then, according to Wahoo City Administrator Melissa Harrell.
But the public’s perception is changing about this traffic control device.
“We’re more used to them,” Harrell added.
Roundabouts will not prevent accidents from happening, Harrell said. But roundabout will reduce the speed the vehicles are traveling when these collisions occur.
“There is still going to be accidents, but the severity will be less,” she said.
Johnson said he’s driven on the roundabout in Pleasant Dale. He said traffic flowed through the intersection, including farm equipment and vehicles.
Wendy Mach called the proposed modifications a “good step forward” for residents and travelers.
“The end game is we’re saving lives but you’re still going to be able to bypass Wahoo faster than going through town,” she said.
Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Farrell agreed that the modifications will benefit the community and drivers.
“We appreciate that the state looked into that intersection and the temporary changes should result in the slowing of traffic,” he said. “We look forward to the proposed permanent solution which should reduce speeds and accidents at that location.”
