Wahoo intersection will receive modifications

Wendy Mach said the community also played a big part in getting the NDOT to prioritize the intersection. An online petition garnered over 11,000 signatures in favor of changes at the intersection.

“I don’t think this would’ve happened without the push of the community,” Mach said.

The NDOT reviewed video of the intersection recorded during a three-week period to examine existing conditions and driver behavior. From the review, the proposed modifications were developed.

“It was determined that while this intersection was designed and constructed to standard highway criteria, modifications to the intersection will improve the intersection’s performance,” the NDOT said in a press release issued on Oct. 27.

The temporary changes will close the approach lanes going east and west on Highway 77/92. This will reduce the roadway to three lanes, with a left turn lane, a right turn lane and a through lane.

The north and south approaches on Highway 109 will also be changed, going from two lanes to one. The speed limit at the intersection will be 50 mph. It is now 60 mph. The NDOT said there will be new lane markings, traffic control devices and signage to notify drivers of the changes.