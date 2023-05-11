LINCOLN – The opening bell rings, 291 teams rush to begin an investing journey that will last a lifetime. The day was Jan. 9, at Wahoo High School where 20 teams began their climb to finish top in the state in the nationwide Stock Market Game.

Each team was given $100,000 to invest from Jan. 9 to April 7. Teams were required to purchase a minimum of five stocks, a bond and a mutual fund to encourage a diversified portfolio. Team members were encouraged to take on different roles such as leader, data keeper, and researcher, etc. The team with the most equity on April 7 were named the state champs.

On May 2, seven Wahoo High School students were honored for their performance in the Stock Market Game at the Nebraska Council on Economic Education’s (NCEE) annual Banquet of Champions. Barb Shanahan’s economic classes had 20 teams, comprised of three to five students, participate in the game. The game was offered both semesters, fall and spring with a total of 619 teams participating. WHS students participated in the spring competition along with 291 other teams from across the state.

In the spring competition, the Stocking Stuffers (Landon Spicka, Audrie Lepore and Jamie Werth) finished first with a portfolio balance of $126,706 finishing 21.96% above the S & P 500. The Money Mammoths (Nash Beasley, Alex Borchers, Landon Brigham and Sawyer Lavaley) finished third with a portfolio balance of $119,913 finishing 15.17% above the S & P 500.

When combining both fall and spring competitions, the Stocking Stuffers finished second and the Money Mammoths finished third out of the total 619 teams.

When asked about their investing strategy, the Money Mammoths said they picked out stocks they knew, then held a majority vote on whether to purchase the stock.

The team held on to their stocks for the most part, according to Brigham. But they did sell some stocks.

“As it started going down after a big profit, we sold it,” said Nash Beasley.

The Money Mammoths’ strategy was contrary to the state champions, Lavaley said.

“The (state champions) had a very different strategy,” he said. “They bought when prices went down expecting them to go up later.”

An additional activity of the Stock Market Game is a t-shirt design competition. Students create a t-shirt design representing the Stock Market Game using only three colors. The designs are voted on by the economic students and then submitted to the competition. This year McKenna Smith’s design was chosen to be on the 2023 t-shirts. Everyone attending the Banquet of Champions received a t-shirt with McKenna’s design. McKenna also was given a $50 by the NCEE for her winning design.

“The Stock Market Game engages students and improves academic performance, financial knowledge, and saving and investing habits,” according to the American Institutes for Research (AIR).