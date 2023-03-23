SEWARD – The Wahoo girls track and field team earned just one medal with a fifth place finish by the 3200 meter relay team during the Concordia Invitational on March 16 in Seward.

Wahoo was last in the standings of the 14 teams in the meet with two points. Aurora won the meet with 78 points.

Alyssa Havlovic, Erin Golladay, Addy Kenning and McKenna Smith ran the 3200 meter relay in a time of 11:08.9 to earn fifth place.

Wahoo will head to Ashland on March 25 for the Ashland-Greenwood Invitational, which starts at 10 a.m.

Other Results:

60 m Hurdles – Camryn Sather 11.99, Faith Davis 12.1, Clara Sherman 12.33

60 m Dash – Lillie Harris 9.05, Abi Johnson 9.46

400 m Dash – Kendylnn Scheele 1:17.58

1600 m Run – Erin Golladay 6:26.52, Addy Kenning 6:37.49, Brailey Gronethal 8:16.5

800 m Run – Alyssa Havlovic 2:52.492

200 m Dash – Kendelynn Scheele 31.44, Faith Davis 31.59, Clara Sherman 33.01

1600 m Relay – Lillie Harris, Camryn Sather, Megan Robinson, Grace Darling 4:49.67

Shot Put – Ava Lausterer 32-8, Kristen Mika 27-8

Long Jump – Abi Johnson 12-5

Pole Vault – Megan Robinson 8-0, Grace Darling 7-6

High Jump – McKenna Smith 4-10