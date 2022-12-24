Wahoo generosity apparent in diaper collection

WAHOO – With the support of staff and patients, Makovicka Sylliaasen Physical Therapy of Wahoo collected over 4,000 diapers for Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties.

“We greatly appreciate the support of our patients and staff in our efforts to make the holidays brighter for others,” said Mike Spicka, Makovicka Physical Therapy’s Wahoo clinic director. “Our patients and staff are the best, most generous people around, and they really care about our community, and it shows through efforts like this!”

Diapers were collected from Nov. 7 through Dec. 2 as part of an annual holiday diaper drive. The six Makovicka Physical Therapy clinics located in Lancaster and Saunders counties donated a total of 8,800 diapers to Community Action Partnership.

Community Action Partnership has 17 programs that address the causes of poverty, and help individuals with financial and family well-being, homelessness prevention, and more. When their clients participate in the programs, they earn points. Their mission is to “empower people living in poverty to reach economic stability.”

Community support and involvement are corporate value pillars for Makovicka Sylliaasen Physical Therapy. The company also supports other organizations with time, talent and financial contributions, including: Bishop Neumann High School, Yutan High School, and Saint Wenceslaus School. Makovicka Sylliaasen Physical Therapy is a member of the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Wahoo Economic Development Office.