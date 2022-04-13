Wahoo earns first hardware of the season at Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH- For the first time this season, the Wahoo boy’s golf team was able to earn a plaque when they took home second place at the Plattsmouth Invite on April 4. The Warriors ended up shooting a 375 as a team to earn Runner-Up at the Bayside Country Club.

“Luke is playing really well right now and is having a lot of fun doing it,” Wahoo Head Coach Jayson Iversen said. “He loves the game of golf and it shows. We are really close to being a very good team. Braylon, Sam, Jaiden, and Mason are doing some good things, but they are struggling around the green and it’s clearly impacting their scores. They are all working hard to get better in this area, and I’m confident that it will begin to show as conditions improve, and they gain more experience in competitive play.”

On top of the team plaque at Plattsmouth, all five Wahoo golfers took home medals. Four of them earned top 10 finishes.

Leading the way for the Warriors was freshman Luke Specht who took third place and shot an 87.

Both Sam Biggerstaff and Braylon Iversen shot a 95 and got fifth and sixth place overall, while Jaiden Powers carded a 98 and earned a ninth place. Coming in 11th place and shooting a 102 was Mason Rodgers.

On Tuesday, Wahoo traveled to a triangular hosted by Fort Calhoun at the River Wilds Golf Course in Blair. The Warriors walked away with the lowest score from the meet by shooting a 180 on the back nine holes.

Powers led Wahoo as he finished with the lowest score of the meet with a 41. He ended up getting to the pin in less than five shots on over half the holes he played.

Second overall was Specht who shot a 45 and Iversen took third place by carding a 46.

Rodgers ended up finishing as the Warriors fourth golfer and shot a 48 to get sixth. One stroke behind him was Biggerstaff who tied for seventh by shooting a 49.

The final meet of the week for Wahoo was the DC West Invite at the Pines Country Club in Valley on April 6. The Warriors finished in a tie for seventh place with Ashland-Greenwood with a score of 377.

Individually, Specht continues to dazzle as he took second place and shot a 37 on the front nine, despite incredibly windy conditions. He ended up carding a 43 on the back nine and was one stroke out of first with an 80.

The next finisher for the Warriors was Iversen who shot a 97. He had a 46 through the first nine holes and fell off by five strokes on the back nine with a 51.

One stroke off of Iversen was Biggerstaff who shot a 98. He did not play near as well on the first nine holes with a score of 52 but was able to lower his score by six strokes to a 46 on the back nine.

The final two golfers for Wahoo were Powers and Rogers. Powers carded a 102 and Rodgers was three strokes back of him with a 105.

The Warriors were back in action at the Ashland-Greenwood Invite on April 11.