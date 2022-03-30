Wahoo Creek watershed plan will build wet dams for flood control

WAHOO – While much of the recent talk about strengthening Nebraska’s water resources focused on a large recreational lake near Ashland and protecting water entitlements on the South Platte River, a $22 million project to control flooding in Saunders County was largely overlooked by the rest of the state.

But not by the people of Saunders County.

About 50 local residents attended a public information meeting Monday night at the Clint Johannes Education Building at Lake Wanahoo to hear about the Wahoo Creek Watershed Plan.

The Lower Platte Natural Resources District (LPNNRD) was awarded $22 million from the Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Stability (STARWARS) special legislative committee. The announcement was made in January.

LPNNRD is partnering with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) for the project, which will construct 10 wet dams in the watershed.

Eric Gottschalk, NRD general manager, said the plan has been in the works for several years, but the recent influx of funding from the state has pushed the project back to the forefront.

“The overall objective of this plan is to reduce flooding in the entire Wahoo Creek watershed,” he said.

Janel Kaufman, project manager with FYRA Engineering, said planning for the project began in 2017. Public meetings were held about every 18 months from 2017 to 2019 to gain public input, and engineering and environmental analyses were done to find alternatives and to look at impacts of the project.

A watershed plan and environmental assessment document was developed and has been reviewed multiple times, Kaufman said.

The planners also reanalyzed a 1998 watershed plan that was created, but never officially signed. The 1998 plan identified 17 sites for potential flood reduction measures. Of those, seven have already been constructed, Kaufman said.

The 10 remaining sites were identified and studied again using new techniques and engineering analysis to optimize the locations, Kaufman said.

The planners looked at several potential methods to control flooding in the watershed, including levees, wetland storage, conversion of cropland, raising roads and bridges, building small or large structures, and finally, wet and dry dams.

The flood control alternative chosen was wet dams.

“When we looked at wet dams versus the dry dam alternative, wet dams have a better benefit/cost ratio,” Kaufman said.

The $19.7 million project will build 10 wet dams on sites south of Prague, west of Weston and west of Wahoo, said Andrew Phillips, office leader for Olsson Associates, the company chosen for design and construction observation.

Phillips said they are still in the design phase, but he was able give details about each site. They have been divided into two groups, with Group 1 including three sites that will be constructed first.

Three sites are located south of Prague. The first two, labeled 26a and 26b, were originally one site but were split into two locations to create more efficiency with the design, Phillips said.

All three sites will have wet dams 37 or 38 feet tall. The permanent pool for each ranges from 9 to 28 acres, Phillips said. Preliminary plans for Site 26b include closing a minimum maintenance road, he added.

Permitting is underway for Group 1. Bids will be let in 2023. Phillips said they have scheduled one year for construction, which is expected to finish in 2024.

Group 2 includes the largest dam in the project – site 77 – located southeast of Weston. The design includes a 72-inch pipe running through the dam to allow water to flow through.

The biggest impact from Site 77 is the potential to close County Road G. Eileen Wageman, owner of nearby Farmhouse Event Center, expressed concern about access to her property.

“I’m hoping by law you can’t shut it down,” she said.

Gottschalk said they are investigating other options, including a bridge.

“We understand access to your current farming operation is vital,” he said.

Phillips told Wageman that there will be conversations about the road as the design process continues. Gottschalk said landowners will be involved early on, so there will not be any last-minute decisions regarding the road.

“Suitable access will be worked out ahead of time,” he said.

Phillips said Olsson will coordinate with landowners throughout the design process.

“We’ll be having those discussions with landowners as we go through that,” he said.

Design on the second group of sites will begin after Group 1 design is finished, Phillips said. Permitting will take place in 2023 and construction is expected to take place in 2026.

After final design is complete, land acquisition will take place in the form of easements.

“We’re purchasing easements, not purchasing land,” Gottschalk said.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.