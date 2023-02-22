WAHOO – Less restrictive use of ATV, UTV and golf carts in Wahoo city limits could happen in the near future.

The Wahoo City Council discussed changing the regulations regarding the use of these off-road vehicles during its Feb. 14 meeting, held at the Wahoo Public Library.

City Administrator Melissa Harrell researched regulations of these vehicles by the state and other communities and presented her findings to the council during department head reports.

Harrell said the State of Nebraska has set aside some regulations for all terrain vehicles (ATV), utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) and golf carts, which are also called “golf cars” in state laws.

By state statute, an ATV is a off-highway vehicle, 50 inches wide or less, weighing at or under 1,200 pounds with three or more wheels. A UTV is up to 74 inches wide and 180 inches long, weighs 2,000 pounds or less and has four wheels. There are also restrictions on modifications or retrofitting of ATVs and UTVs.

Golf carts are four-wheeled, low-speed vehicles that travel no more than 24 miles per hour on a paved level surface. They can weigh up to 3,000 pounds and must comply with federal motor vehicle safety standards. They can also have three wheels.

State law allows these off-highway vehicles to be used within city limits only from sunrise to sunset. Some of the other state regulations include drivers must have a valid Class O operator’s license or farm permit. The vehicles can travel no more than 30 miles per hour. Liability insurance is required, as well as certain items on the vehicle, such as headlights, taillights, muffler system and bike flag.

Other communities across the state have added regulations like age limits; required use of helmets, seat belts or child restraints; speed limits and have set up fines for violations.

Harrell said cities can add their own regulations as long as the minimum requirements set by the state are followed.

The city’s current ordinances allow use of ATVs or UTVs in very limited circumstances that include during parades, for snow removal or in a public emergency and by city employees or contractors hired by the city for use on behalf of the city only. Drivers must be 18 years old and wear helmets and seat belts.

Violations of the Wahoo ordinance on first offense result in revocation of the permit for one year, impounding the vehicle, a $500 fine and/or three months in jail. Second offense (if the incident occurs within 10 years of the first offense) will revoke the permit for five years with a maximum $1,000 fine and/or six months in jail.

“We are one of the communities that, for what we have, we have stepped up the game,” Harrell told the council.

Despite the stringent requirements, the City of Wahoo does not have a system of issuing permits for off-highway vehicles, Harrell said.

Harrell said when the city last discussed the issue in 2018, local law enforcement and emergency services officials expressed concerns.

Harrell also quoted statistics from the Nebraska Safety Office, which reports that crashes involving ATV/UTVs are 13 times more likely to cause death compared to a collision involving a standard motor vehicle. That number jumps by 10 when a off-highway vehicles collide with a car or truck, with fatalities resulting 23 times more often.

City council members indicated they would like to see the issue continue to move forward and instructed Harrell to put it on the agenda for the next meeting, which is March 14 at 7 p.m. at Wahoo Public Library.

In other action, the council approved expanding the keno license for Four Sons to operate at Titles Lounge and Sports Bar in downtown Wahoo. This would be in addition to their keno operation at the Wheelhouse.

The council also waived the second reading and adopted Ordinance 2417 to allow a conditional use permit for Saunders County to build a radio tower near the courthouse in Wahoo.