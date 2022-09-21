Wahoo city council vacates portion of Fourth Street

WAHOO – The Wahoo City Council approved vacating a portion of Fourth Street after a request from an adjacent landowner.

At the Sept. 13 meeting, the council voted 6-0 to allow the street to be vacated west of Locust Street.

At a previous meeting, City Administrator Melissa Harrell said a property owner requested the street be vacated because they want to build a structure that requires setbacks if the street remains platted.

Plans for a roadway in the area were drawn up decades ago, but the street was never built.

The city will maintain ownership of the property because there is an easement for multiple utilities running underneath.

Harrell said the area has also been identified as a possible point of extension for the city’s trail, another reason to retain ownership of the property.

A neighbor told the council that he and other adjacent landowners have been mowing the property for decades, and asked if the city was going to take on that responsibility.

Mayor Jerry Johnson told the neighbor he made a “good point.”

An ordinance to vacate the street and waive the three required readings was approved unanimously by the council.

Easements and trail plans were also mentioned during continued discussion of a conditional use permit to expand a downtown business.

Charlie Emswiler, owner of Wahoo Locker, has requested a conditional use permit to expand the business by building an additional facility where the original business stood before it was destroyed by fire 10 years ago.

Emswiler’s plan is to build a facility with cold storage, freezer space, dry storage and retail area in the spot where Wahoo Locker was previously located in downtown Wahoo.

The proposed building will have four garage doors on the west side where semis will unload. Emswiler said semis would not back up to the bay doors and only one door would be open at a time. They would pull in north and south, but only be there periodically.

The front of the building will be retail space and that is where most of the product will be picked up by customers, Emswiler added.

Maple Street runs between Emswiler’s current facility and his proposed building. Last month, Harrell said the city’s master trail plan adopted in 2006 uses Maple Street for the trail system.

Harrell also said there is an easement there for several utilities, including electrical lines and storm and sanitary sewer lines.

“There’s a lot happening in that space,” she said.

After the permit application was tabled during the Aug. 23 meeting, Harrell was directed by the council to get more information on the city’s trail plan from JEO Consulting Group, the city’s engineer.

JEO was going to provide a cross section of the trail to show how the trail would lay in the space, and also what it would like if Maple Street was made a paved roadway.

JEO was not able to provide the information in time for the Sept. 13 meeting, Harrell told the council. Council Member Ryan Ideus asked that Harrell get the information for the Sept. 27 meeting.

After discussion of other aspects of the project, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance to approve the conditional use permit. The permit is not finalized until the third and final reading of the ordinance.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.