Wahoo City Council spends time deliberating potential projects

WAHOO – Wahoo’s residential and commercial development continues, and as a result, the Wahoo City Council has to spend considerable time discussing potential projects.

Such was the case on Aug. 23, when the council’s meeting lasted over two hours. The agenda included public hearings for a preliminary plat for a residential/commercial development and a proposed business expansion and discussion of an annexation study.

The council approved the preliminary plat for Wilmer Ridge, a development with 82 residential lots with single family and townhomes/duplexes and one large commercial lot on Chestnut Street near 23rd Street.

The proposed development is owned by JEO Investments, a part of JEO Consulting Group. Troy Johnston with JEO Consulting Group spoke to the council about the project.

The developers are asking for two waivers from the city’s subdivision regulations. First, they are requesting a waiver to have only one vehicular access point, which will be at 23rd Street. The city’s regulations require two.

The second waiver request concerns intermediate pedestrian access to connect Broadway and Linden streets. Johnston said they are asking for permission to eliminate this sidewalk because of the distance between 19th and 23rd streets, and due to slope concerns.

The council focused mainly on the vehicular access waiver. Wahoo Planning Commission Member Tracy Pfligler presented her concerns, both as a planning commission member and as a citizen.

Pfligler said she is excited to see residential and commercial development along the northern part of Chestnut Street, but she said one point of access for 83 lots is “dangerous.”

The proposed access at 23rd Street is also a concern because that is a hectic area, especially before and after school, Pfligler added.

“It’s an already busy intersection that’s seen one fatality,” she said.

Council Member Carl Warford also sees the addition of more traffic at the junction of 23rd and Chestnut streets as a potential problem.

“That’s a lot of people in one intersection,” he said.

Pfligler’s suggestion was to add a frontage road.

Johnston said the developer would not be in favor of a frontage or service road.

“It’s a large land eater and it’s a large expense,” he said.

If a frontage road was implemented by the city, it could be a “game changer” for the developer, Johnston added.

City Administrator Melissa Harrell said the preliminary plat was sent to local fire, rescue and police officials, who have not provided any feedback.

Harrell also said a traffic study will be conducted in the area because of the proposed development, along with the North Highlands residential area currently under construction and potential growth of Wahoo Public Schools, which has facilities in the area.

The study will focus on the intersection of 23rd and Chestnut streets and the issue of a second vehicular access point and should be completed by the end of September, Harrell said. The council will need to see the study results before they can approve the final plat for the development, she added.

City Attorney Jovan Lausterer explained that a preliminary plat is the general concept of a proposed development, which the developer will fine tune before submitting the final plat, which the council must also approve for the project to move forward.

The council approved the preliminary plat on a 5-0 vote. Council Member Stuart Krejci was absent.

The request for a conditional use permit for Charlie Emswiler to expand Wahoo Locker was tabled by the council in order to obtain additional information.

Emswiler’s plan is to build a facility with cold storage, freezer space, dry storage and retail area in the spot where Wahoo Locker was previously located. The original business was destroyed by fire 10 years ago, Emswiler said.

The proposed building will have bay doors on the west side where semis will unload. He said the trucks will pull in next to the building. He also said he will have a forklift going between the two buildings.

Emswiler applied for the conditional use permit as an expansion of Wahoo Locker, even though the two buildings will not be linked.

In fact, there is a platted street – Maple Street – that runs between the current facility and the proposed building. It is not paved, but is still used as a roadway by some.

Harrell said there are plans to continue the city’s trail system through the area. The master trail plan adopted in 2006 uses Maple Street as the “sort of spine of our trail system,” she told the council.

The city could have problems obtaining grants for the trail because of issues with pedestrian safety in the area, Harrell said.

“Pedestrian/vehicle conflicts are closely reviewed as applications go forward,” she added.

Emswiler said the vehicles would only be traveling on the streets, not crossing the area where the trail may go. He also said there is room for the trail and his proposed building.

The Wahoo Locker owner also noted that right before the fire that destroyed his original building took place, he had gotten approval from the city for an expansion of his business that included vacating Maple Street.

The council instructed Harrell to research the status of Maple Street to determine if it was vacated. The council tabled the matter until they can look over the information.

To help with future development plans, an annexation study will be done by the city. The council approved paying up to $10,000 to Five Rule Rural Planning for the study, with engineering help from Olsson.

The development committee, which includes Harrell, Wahoo Utilities General Manager Ryan Hurst, Wahoo Zoning Administrator Travis Beavers and Wahoo Area Economic Development Executive Director Theresa Klein, recommended the study be done.

Harrell said the last annexation study was done over 15 years ago. The new study will identify properties adjacent to the city and lay out facts for annexation.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.