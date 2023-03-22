WAHOO – It’s not over yet, but the first step in the passage of an ordinance allowing the use of ATVs and UTVs in Wahoo city limits was completed last week.

At the March 14 Wahoo City Council meeting, the council approved the first reading of Ordinance 2429. The council must approve three readings of the ordinance before it can become a part of the city’s rules and regulations. The third reading will likely be on the April 11 council agenda, City Administrator Melissa Harrell told the council.

The council has been discussing the possibility of allowing the use of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) and golf carts since the Feb. 14 council meeting, when Harrell presented information about state regulations for these types of off-road vehicles, as well as what other communities in the area and the same size as Wahoo allow them.

By state statute, an ATV is an off-highway vehicle, 50 inches wide or less, weighing at or under 1,200 pounds with three or more wheels. A UTV is up to 74 inches wide and 180 inches long, weighs 2,000 pounds or less and has four wheels. There are also restrictions on modifications or retrofitting of ATVs and UTVs.

Golf carts are four-wheeled, low-speed vehicles that travel no more than 24 miles per hour on a paved level surface. They can weigh up to 3,000 pounds and must comply with federal motor vehicle safety standards. They can also have three wheels.

State law allows these off-highway vehicles to be used within city limits only from sunrise to sunset. Some of the other state regulations include drivers must have a valid Class O operator’s license or farm permit. The vehicles can travel no more than 30 miles per hour. Liability insurance is required, as well as certain items on the vehicle, such as headlights, taillights, muffler system and bike flag.

Wahoo’s current ordinances allow riding ATVs or UTVs in city limits, but under very limited circumstances that include during parades, for snow removal or in a public emergency and by city employees or contractors hired by the city for use on behalf of the city only. Drivers must be 18 years old and wear helmets and seat belts.

Although the council started out discussing ATVs, UTVs and golf carts, the ordinance in front of the council on March 14 did not include golf carts.

“The intent is to attack ATV/UTV issue first,” City Attorney Jovan Lausterer told the council. “The golf cart ordinance would come next.”

Clay Snelling of Wahoo was the only member of the public that attended the meeting. But Council Member Chris Rappl said he and other members of the council have been contacted by several constituents regarding the matter.

Snelling spoke in favor of allowing ATVs and UTVs on the streets of Wahoo, in part because other communities in Saunders County do so, he said.

“Not positive why Wahoo has to be the town that doesn’t,” he said.

Snelling said he previously worked as a FedEx driver and noticed many other communities allow the off-road vehicles, including Ashland and Waverly.

Mayor Jerry Johnson said previous police chiefs serving Wahoo were not in favor of allowing ATVs or UTVs in town. But current chief Joe Baudler said that he is not opposed to the ordinance.

“The chief now is supportive of it, which is one big hurdle for us for enforcement,” Johnson said.

Harrell said she contacted the League of Municipalities to get a list of the communities in Nebraska that allow ATVs and UTVs. She was told there are so many, the organization no longer keeps a list.

As far as how each city regulates the use of these off-road vehicles, it varies widely, Harrell said. Some specify the amount of insurance the owner must have, for example.

The minimum age of drivers is also different from community to community, the city administrator said. The council discussed whether a person with a farm permit, which is allowed for ages 14 and over, should be able to drive an ATV or UTV in the city. The consensus was it was not a good idea.

Harrell said the city staff discussed what they felt would be an appropriate fee for registering an ATV or UTV with the city. With the time it would take for city staff to do inspections and fill out paperwork, the expense the city would incur to purchase registration forms and stickers, and the time police would spend tracking violators, they felt $100 was appropriate for an annual fee.

The council indicated they were not ready to waive the three readings and adopt the ordinance just yet.

“It’s worth investigating a little deeper,” said Rappl.

Lausterer said he would work with City Clerk Christina Fasel to make changes to the ordinance to reflect the decisions made during the meeting. More modifications can be made until the final reading is passed.

The first reading passed by a 4-0 vote, with Rapple, Carl Warford, Shane Sweet and Stuart Krejci voting in favor. Council members Patrick Nagle and Ryan Ideus were absent.