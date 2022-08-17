Wahoo city council awards bid for asbestos abatement

WAHOO – The Wahoo City Council awarded a bid for asbestos abatement in a building on the former John F. Kennedy College campus.

At the Aug. 9 council meeting, a bid for $10,700 from ABC Abatement of Omaha was accepted out of four bids submitted for the project to remove asbestos glue pucks, caulking, floor tile, pipe fittings, pipe insulation, tank insulation and a boiler gasket in South Hall, also known a Camel Hall.

The City of Wahoo received a grant from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy that will pay for half of the project, City Administrator Melissa Harrell told the council.

The bid from ABC Abatement was the lowest of the four received, Harrell said. The other bids ranged from $17,400 to $34,985.

Harrell recommended the council choose ABC Abatement.

The city recently obtained title to the property, which was built in the 1950s and has been vacant for about 20 years. The city is working with a developer on a re-use of the property, possibly turning it into residential units.

The council also authorized acceptance of the grant, which is through the Brownfields Assistance Asbestos Abatement Program.

In other action, the council heard reports from various department heads including Grant Anderson, EMS director. Anderson said the department has gone on 510 runs so far in 2022, and is on target for at least 900 calls over the entire year.

Anderson said the department typically sees a 10 to 15% rise in calls each year, and they are anticipating that same type of increase this year.

The department is fully staffed on paramedics, Anderson said, after some staffing issues. They are also dealing with shortage of medical supplies, including common supplies. And prices for some supplies have dramatically increased, he added.

The department’s new ambulance was put into service a few months ago, giving them two workable vehicles. Anderson said they will look into selling the 2009 squad.

During the city administrator’s report, Harrell said the asphalt overlay project is moving along, with water main work completed and some intersections starting to open along Linden Street.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.