Wahoo City Council approves ground floor residential in areas of downtown

WAHOO – After much consideration and a trip back to the planning commission, the Wahoo City Council gave final approval to an ordinance that will allow ground floor apartments in specific areas of downtown.

The council approved Ordinance 2393 on June 14 at the monthly meeting held at the Wahoo Public Library. Two council members – Stuart Krejci and Patrick Nagle – voted no, while Karen Boop, Carl Warford, Chris Rappl and Ryan Ideus voted in favor of the ordinance.

The ordinance will amend the city’s zoning regulations to allow ground-floor residential dwellings in certain parts of the C-1 downtown zoning district.

The zoning change was proposed by Mike Sullivan of Lincolnshire Investments. Sullivan is a Wahoo native who is interested in development projects in the community.

Although he has not submitted an application to build ground floor apartments, comments that he made during previous meetings would indicate he is looking at possibly converting a former grocery store into residential units.

Ordnance 2393 was approved on first reading by the council on April 28, with the condition that it would go back to the planning commission for discussion with members of the council’s general committee present at the meeting.

The planning commission did not pass a motion to move the original ordnance forward for approval at its April meeting. However, when the commission chairperson asked for a motion to deny, none was made.

At the planning commission’s next meeting on May 5, they discussed the pros and cons of the proposed zoning change. But the commission did not vote on the matter because it was not on the agenda as a voting item.

The city council passed the ordinance on its second reading on May 10. At the May 24 meeting, the council voted to table the third and final reading and send the matter back to the planning commission for further study.

City Administrator Melissa Harrell told the council that she attended the planning commission meeting on June 2 as they discussed Ordinance 2393.

The commission created a map of the designated areas recommended for ground floor apartments in the C-1 district. The commission specifically excluded areas facing Chestnut, Maple, Broadway, Linden, Fifth and Sixth streets.

The planning commission also recommended allowing ground floor apartments as a conditional use, not as a permitted use.

Nagle agreed with Sullivan’s proposal to the planning commission that they add language requiring the developer to use 50% of the ground floor area for commercial.

“It’s not trying to stop anybody, it’s just trying to save some of that commercial, because we’re limited on how much commercial we have,” Nagle said.

Sullivan said he was trying to add vocabulary that would ensure the city is getting “a little bit of both” commercial and residential on those streets.

However, Warford said he felt such a requirement would tie the council’s hands.

“As much as we can stay out of our way to not have to do that and approve projects on an individual basis, that makes more sense to me than putting other things in our way,” he said.

The council also discussed the option of converting ground floor residential property back to commercial, or vice versa.

Planning Commission Member Bill Reece said the commission and the council can look at each plan on a case-by-case basis, and make any restrictions they want to protect the intent of the ordinance.

“I think it boils down to trusting future boards and commissions to do their work,” he added.

Krejci said Elkhorn has two apartment buildings in its downtown area, and he is not a fan.

“It gives it a whole different look,” Krejci said. “I struggle with that.”

Rappl praised the planning commission and council members who worked with Sullivan on the ordinance.

“I appreciate them putting something forward that we can look at today,” he said.

Warford made the motion to approve the third and final reading of the ordinance using the changes recommended by the planning commission. Boop seconded the motion.

