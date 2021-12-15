Wahoo Chamber named state champion for driver appreciation

Even though it is a transient lifestyle, being a truck driver suits Stuchlik because it’s hard for him to stay home.

“You keep moving, you get to see different things,” he said.

Klein said the Wahoo Chamber and Economic Development Office chose to honor truck drivers over the past two years because they are so important to the economy of Wahoo, Saunders County and the state.

“We participated again this year because of the spotlight we could shine on those who really do impact every facet of our lives, the truck drivers,” she said.

The NTA Chamber Challenge asks chambers to honor a local driver in a creative and spirited way, which also sends the message that truck drivers are essential. Zelnio said Wahoo’s creativity in presenting the award helped bring them to the top.

“Local chambers are really getting into this challenge,” said Zelnio. “There were a lot of local chambers participating, but Wahoo stood out. It was so well thought out and it means a lot to the drivers who deliver the goods all our communities need to thrive.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at sam.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.