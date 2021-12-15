Wahoo Chamber named state champion for driver appreciation

WAHOO – The trucking industry is in crisis, with shortage or drivers, rising fuel prices and other issues. But the essential workers who drive across the country to deliver goods are being celebrated in Wahoo.
For the past two years, the Wahoo Chamber and Economic Development Office has honored two local truck drivers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week in September.
And for that, the Wahoo Chamber and Economic Development Office has been honored with an award of their own.
On Nov. 9, Wahoo Chamber Executive Director Theresa Klein received the 2021 Nebraska Trucking Association (NTA) Chamber Challenge State Champion Level Trophy from Dave Zelnio, director marketing and communications for the NTA, during a ceremony in Lincoln.
The Wahoo Chamber and Economic Development Office began participating last year in the Nebraska Trucking Association campaign that celebrates local professional truck drivers across the state.
In 2020, the Chamber honored Professional Truck Driver Manny Brazil of Wahoo during Driver Appreciation Week in September. Wahoo Police Officer Stacia Nelson and Klein delivered a meal for four from Schwan Food Company. It was a brief presentation, as COVID-19 pandemic protocols were in place at the time.
This year, the presentation was a little more unique. The Chamber arranged for the award to be presented to honoree John Stuchlik by an aspiring young truck driver.
Joseph Vasa, the son of Roadrunner Transportation owners Chris and Rayna Vasa, drove his own miniature garbage truck to deliver a Schwan’s dinner and other gifts to John, a professional driver from Wahoo. Young Joseph was accompanied by his parents, who drove a Roadrunner Transportation full-sized truck.
“Thanks to his parents, Chris and Rayna, we were able to recruit the most eager truck driver we could find – Joseph Vasa,” said Klein.
Stuchlik said the award, and the presentation, were a happy surprise.
“Tell everyone I appreciate it,” he added.
Stuchlik has been driving since 1977. He started out working for Armco Steel in Wahoo after graduating from high school in 1976. After about a year working in the office, his boss gave him the opportunity to drive trucks.
“That’s where I got my start,” he said.
Since then, Stuchlik has been to all of the lower 48 states and the provinces of Canada as he drove for various companies. He now works with his sons Bryce, John and Erin at Bryce Transportation in Wahoo, a company they started in 2017.
Even though it is a transient lifestyle, being a truck driver suits Stuchlik because it’s hard for him to stay home.
“You keep moving, you get to see different things,” he said.
Klein said the Wahoo Chamber and Economic Development Office chose to honor truck drivers over the past two years because they are so important to the economy of Wahoo, Saunders County and the state.
“We participated again this year because of the spotlight we could shine on those who really do impact every facet of our lives, the truck drivers,” she said.
The NTA Chamber Challenge asks chambers to honor a local driver in a creative and spirited way, which also sends the message that truck drivers are essential. Zelnio said Wahoo’s creativity in presenting the award helped bring them to the top.
“Local chambers are really getting into this challenge,” said Zelnio. “There were a lot of local chambers participating, but Wahoo stood out. It was so well thought out and it means a lot to the drivers who deliver the goods all our communities need to thrive.”
Sam Crisler is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at sam.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.