Wahoo celebrates legacy of composer Howard Hanson

“It was a humbling experience to play Hanson’s music in Hanson’s hometown,” Watkins said the next day.

The musician performed several pieces written by Hanson, including a newly-discovered manuscript that has not been played in public since 1920, on a grand piano that was brought in just for the concert.

Watkins arranged for piano maker Kawai America Corporation to provide the piano, with assistance from Schmitt Music of Omaha.

Three branches of the Hanson family tree were represented during the concert, according to Lisa Brichacek, vice president of the Saunders County Historical Society and a member of the committee that organized the birthday events.

Howard B. Hanson of Cedar Bluffs, a relative bearing the same first and last name, was there to hear the music of his relative. He is related to Howard Hanson through his grandfather, Fritz Hanson, who was the composer’s cousin.

Howard B. Hanson brought records made by Howard Hanson to the concert. After the music finished, he showed them to Watkins and his wife, Marguerite Richardson.