Wahoo celebrates legacy of composer Howard Hanson

WAHOO – For two days, the spirit of Howard Hanson was present in his hometown as the famed musician and composer was celebrated on what would have been his 125th birthday.
The Saunders County Historical Society honored Hanson with a series of events on Oct. 28 and 29 that featured his music, history and family.
Hanson was born Oct. 28, 1896 in Wahoo. He enjoyed a successful career as a music educator, composer and Pulitzer-prize winner. He was director of the Eastman School of Music for 40 years.
On Thursday, Oct. 28, the society held a birthday party open house at the Howard Hanson House in Wahoo. The Queen Anne-style home is where Hanson grew up.
Dr. Scott Watkins, professor of piano at Jacksonville University and a nationally-recognized scholar on the works of Hanson, was there to greet guests.
During the party, the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce presented Watkins with a gift and thanked him for bringing attention to Howard Hanson and to Wahoo.
That night, Watkins performed a concert at Bethlehem Lutheran Church featuring music composed by Hanson. The location was significant because Hanson played the piano and organ there while growing up in Wahoo.
Watkins said the concert was a success, noting the “beautiful crowd” in attendance at the church.
“It was a humbling experience to play Hanson’s music in Hanson’s hometown,” Watkins said the next day.
The musician performed several pieces written by Hanson, including a newly-discovered manuscript that has not been played in public since 1920, on a grand piano that was brought in just for the concert.
Watkins arranged for piano maker Kawai America Corporation to provide the piano, with assistance from Schmitt Music of Omaha.
Three branches of the Hanson family tree were represented during the concert, according to Lisa Brichacek, vice president of the Saunders County Historical Society and a member of the committee that organized the birthday events.
Howard B. Hanson of Cedar Bluffs, a relative bearing the same first and last name, was there to hear the music of his relative. He is related to Howard Hanson through his grandfather, Fritz Hanson, who was the composer’s cousin.
Howard B. Hanson brought records made by Howard Hanson to the concert. After the music finished, he showed them to Watkins and his wife, Marguerite Richardson.
Mark and John Sutton, both of Wahoo, were also at the concert. They are related to Hanson through their grandfather, A.W. Hanson, who was a first cousin to Hanson. Sharon Hinds of Fremont was in attendance as well. Her grandmother, Selma Hanson Gustafson, was Hanson’s first cousin.
The second day of celebration began with a Lunch and Listen session at the Saunders County Museum that discussed Luther Academy, where Hanson was a student.
Watkins was in attendance and got the opportunity to see more memorabilia related to Hanson.
That night, the Hanson House was occupied again, as a nice crowd of Hanson supporters witnessed the unveiling of a recently-discovered photograph of the composer, while munching on Swedish meatballs and sipping glogg.
The event also kicked off a campaign to raise money for much-needed cosmetic repairs at Hanson House. A portion of the money will be used to restore the piano Hanson played as a child.
Watkins’ trip to Wahoo was not his first. He has visited Hanson’s hometown on other occasions as he researches a book on the composer.
Watkins became interested in Hanson after hearing his music played by an orchestra in which Richardson played violin.
“I wanted to know more about this composer,” Watkins said.
He began to research Hanson’s career, and realized that the man had been an important composer before becoming director of the Eastman School of Music.
“I thought, someone should write a book about this,” he said.
His work began three years ago and has another two years or so before the book will be finished, Watkins said.
Hanson’s music is in the post-romantic style. It has a tonality that supplies an “expectation of what is to come,” Watkins explained.
Watkins’ research has revealed that Hanson was intrigued by the way music affects the body.
“He was very interested in the physiological changes humans go through when they listen to a certain type of music,” Watkins said.
Being able to play Hanson’s music in his hometown was a treat for Watkins.
“It’s always great to be playing in Wahoo,” he said.
Brichacek said the activities to celebrate Hanson’s birthday went very well.
“We had good attendance at all four events and heard very positive comments after every one,” she said. “We brought awareness to Hanson and his music as well as brought in some funds for Hanson House.”
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.