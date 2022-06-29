Wahoo celebrates Independence Day in traditional ways

WAHOO – Picturesque Lake Wanahoo will again be the backdrop for the annual fireworks show to celebrate July Fourth in Wahoo.

Four years ago, organizers moved the fireworks to Lake Wanahoo to take advantage of the open skies and beautiful area. In 2020, the entire event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fireworks show will kick off at 10 p.m. Divis Pyrotechnics of Wahoo, which has been lighting the sky for Independence Day in Wahoo for nearly six decades, will provide the oohs and aahs again this year.

The Lower Platte North Natural Resource District (LPNNRD) has waived its required park permit on the east side of the lake for the fireworks show. However, those entering on the west side will need a permit.

Designated parking areas will be marked on the east side of the lake and LPNNRD staff will assist motorists as they attempt to find a spot. After the fireworks show, lo-

cal law enforcement and fire and rescue personnel will manage traffic flow.

LPNNRD officials note there will be prime seating on the disc golf course and the trails on the lake’s east side. They suggest bringing lawn chairs to the event. Boats will be allowed on the water, and all nighttime boating regulations will be enforced. The trail across the breakwater levy will be closed during the day as the fireworks are set up by the professionals.

No personal fireworks are allowed at Lake Wanahoo. Anyone who violates this ban will be ticketed immediately and their fireworks will be confiscated.

Earlier in the day, there will be plenty of fun for the young and young at heart in downtown Wahoo.

The day starts with food at Smith Park, sponsored by VFW Post and Auxiliary No. 4502. Hot dogs, chips and drinks are on the menu.

The traditional Kiddie Parade will line up at the Wahoo Vets Club prior to the 12 p.m. start. This

event, which encourages children to decorate their bicycles, tricycles and electric cars with red, white and blue crepe paper and streamers, has been sponsored by the Wahoo Eagles Club for many years.

At 1 p.m., old-fashioned games like sack races will begin at Smith Park, sponsored by the Wahoo Lion’s Club.

The Wahoo Aquatic Center also has special games and activities scheduled from 12 to 5 p.m.

